Crise anglophone: l’ultimatum de Paul Atanga Nji

africanews | Pour le ministre camerounais de l’Administration territoriale, les sécessionnistes anglophones ont un délai de 30 jours pour déposer les armes. Auquel cas,“c’est la loi qui suivra son cours”.
Le ministre camerounais de l’Administration territoriale était la semaine dernière l’invité de l‘émission « Actualités Hebdo » de la Cameroon radio television (CRTV), organe public basé à Yaoundé. L’occasion pour Paul Atanga Nji de réaffirmer sa fermeté vis-à-vis des séparatistes anglophones. « Le gouvernement camerounais ne dialoguera pas avec les éléments séparatistes dans la région anglophone du pays », a-t-il expliqué.
Une manière aussi de rappeler la déclaration faite au lendemain de sa tournée au sud-ouest et au nord-ouest en fin mars dernier : « Nous pouvons toujours juguler la crise sans brûler, piller, violer, détruire. Le gouvernement est prêt à dialoguer avec ceux qui recherchent l’unité du Cameroun ».
Se disant conforme à la volonté du président Biya qui « a fait de la sécurité une priorité absolue », Atanga Nji a lancé un ultimatum à l’endroit de sécessionnistes. Selon lui, les séparatistes ont un délai de trente jours pour déposer les armes. Faute de quoi, prévient-il, “c’est la loi qui suivra son cours”.
De leur côté, des internautes ont dénoncé ce discours « martial » de Paul Atanga Nji. « Atanga Nji Paul agit en tant que ministre de la Défense et non comme chef du département de l’administration territoriale. Dans son interview à Actualités, hebdo, Paul Nji a parlé comme s’il était ministre de la Défense, alors qu’il n’a pas été nommé pour ça », peut-on lire sur la page Facebook du groupe “Scandy Media Events”.
Nommés en début mars dernier à la suite d’un léger remaniement ministériel, Paul Atanga Nji et l’autre cadre anglophone Pauline Nalova Lyonga Egbe ministre des enseignements secondaires étaient censés contribuer à réunir les conditions facilitant un dialogue « franc et sincère » entre le gouvernement camerounais et les sécessionnistes pour juguler la crise frappe le Cameroun depuis fin 2016.
POLITICAL CIRCUS. Nothing more nothing less
Ex-convict Atangana promised Biya that he knows how to stop the momentum of the struggle.
He was appointed Interior Minister and much money for bribe because of his promise to Dictator Biya.
Atanga Nji will surely end up in Kondengui because he will NEVER EVER fulfill his promise
The countdown of the so-called ultimatum has started: TIC TAC TIC.
When a slave eat the scrums which fall from his master table he thinks he has become like the master, Back to sender , Atanga Nji might be in that post for another 30days, to all SK freedom has never been given free , I think the time for deplomacy is over . IG should stop wasting time and money in the name of diplomacy because no foreign country will come out to support SK as long as Biya & LRC are giving them the resources of LRC & SK for free, all what foreign power shall tell is dialogue which Biya is not going to dialogue , we are in a world where personal interests suppasses Justice & Truth. The Ayaba & Co have been correct all this While
@fire
does biya told you he needs dialogue
@Bamendaboy,
Are you really a Bamendaboy?… then you probably did not school in Bamenda.
Anyway you sentence should have read:
“Did Biya tell you he needs Dialogue?”
No disrespect.
Thanks
Hahaha … you may want to check yours before correcting the gentleman. It’s “your” not “you” … statement …
@ Nosabi,
Yours should also have been:
“your sentence should have ”
Those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
Babbler
It’s just a matter of time.We are waiting for a sign to use the likes of Atanga Nji for pepper soup.
King Biya had already declared war on Ambazonians. He just made his Head Nigger In Charge (HNIC), Atanga, commando of his warlords. He is setting up an anglophone to got fight his brothers, then he will sit back laughing hahahahaha saying “Les Anglos sont vraiment foux”. But, take note, Atanga – if you are very lucky not to be roasted alive, then this time it is your King who will send you back to Nkondengui where you rightly belong. Shine your eyes and see those he already sent there who will be waiting anxiously to receive you.
Ambazonia will rise to fall no more.
Aluta Continua. Vitoria Acerta.
Struggling so hard, to not go to Kondengue latteron. But you never can tell.