Crise anglophone, Yaoundé ouvre une enquête sur les allégations d’exactions dans l’armée

Koaci | Mercredi 16 Mai 2018- Le gouvernement camerounais, vient d’ouvrir une enquête, sur les allégations d’exactions de l’armée, après l’arrestation le 12 mai dernier, d’un homme, activement recherché et soupçonné de l’assassinat de plusieurs soldats.
Son interpellation après une résistance musclée de sa part, a été filmée et a donné lieu à une vidéo dans laquelle le mis en cause est « malmené » et « ligoté », par des hommes en tenue, manifestement sortis des normes techniques légales en pareille circonstance, une enquête a été ouverte, pour identifier et le cas échéant, sanctionner les auteurs de tels agissements, écrit Joseph Beti Assomo, le ministre délégué à la présidence charge de la Défense.
Le mis en cause, est présenté comme le chef d’une milice séparatiste en zone anglophone.
Dans une vidéo, diffusée il y a quelques jours sur internet et rapidement devenue virale, l’on peut voir des éléments de l’armée, frapper cet homme ligoté et couché à même le sol.
Les soldats sur la vidéo, reprochent à l’homme, d’avoir égorgé des gendarmes et militaires, et de planifier l’attaque de nouveaux postes militaires.
L’un des soldats, frappe l’homme, avec une machette.
Le présumé bourreau des gendarmes, est présenté comme le « général » des forces de l’Etat imaginaire de l’Ambazonie.
Le mis en cause, sera traduit devant les tribunaux, pour les faits qui lui sont reprochés, promet le ministre de la Défense.
C’est la première fois, que les pouvoirs publics camerounais, avouent des exactions dans le cadre de la crise anglophone, qui dure depuis bientôt deux ans.
Des ONG, ont souvent dénoncé, les violences, les « crimes de guerre » et l’usage disproportionné de la force par l’armée, dans le cadre de la crise anglophone.
Depuis novembre 2016, les régions du nord-ouest et du Sud-ouest, sont secouées par des revendications sociopolitiques aux relents identitaires.
Au départ, corporatistes, (initiées par des avocats et enseignants), les revendications qui ont eu des réponses du président Biya, ont rapidement pris la coloration sociopolitique.
Le pic des violences, a été enregistré au lendemain du 1er octobre 2017, jour de la proclamation symbolique d’indépendance, de la partie anglophone par les séparatistes.
Ces violences, ont débouché sur la mort d’une trentaine de soldats et fait plus de 20 mille réfugiés.
Armand Ougock, Yaoundé
The press release of MINDEF pic.twitter.com/1XWuBiFAJD
— Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) May 16, 2018
Well Anglophones as you can in this video are war captives and one can imagine the pains this innocent unarmed ambazonian went through probably before dying.This is totally crimes against humanity and done with the intention of eliminating the anglophone race.I think the and believe the ICC is having a good case and we are gathering and keeping all these evidences for the above mentioned court. Biya will never hold these soldiers accountable because they are working with instructions from Etoudi or unity palace in LRC. iT SHOWS HOW DEVILISH THEIR COMMANDER IN CHIEF IS. French speaking cameroun shall pay for this.Our independence is garaunteed and these innocent citizens of ambazonia killed shall revenge even from their graves.
@siboni
WHO IS FOOLING WHO WITH THE SHAM CALLED COMMISSION OF INQUIRY????
The genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity are overwhelming. It is credible and compelling Thank God this evidence has already been given to the ICC for Preliminary Investigation.
Biya’s so-called forceful “Vivre-ensemble” will NEVER EVER materialise. The majority of Southern Cameroonians now consider LRC as an ISLAND OF EVIL.
French Cameroon terrorist army and police are known for their barbarism,bribe taking,illiteracy, uncaring bunch of evil people in Satan uniform, the regime has failed to see all the brutality they are committing in Southern Cameroons on social media since 2016,their armies must be slaughtered in numbers, lrc can fake a inquiry to protect those animals called soldiers, lrc will pay a price for continues human rights abuse,SCs are only defending themselves recently because lrc army took advantage to their unarmed civilians,all the SCs defense forces will be armed in abundance now, to fight & kill lrc soldiers/ civilian agentsin SCs,this revolution will never end, it is coming to the mongo because innocent SCs are lamenting in jail for no criminal offense, no giving up till SCs freedom!!
@ndolloz
When we told people that this fight was not going to be easy,they thought we were joking.They are now learning the hard way.What fake commission of inquiry are they pretending to have opened against the military pepertraing that act,becos they suspect somebody of being an Ambasonian fighter? First,they did not catch him with any arm.Why then should they beat a suspect the way they did?
The hate between both sides is just too much. For continuity and security reasons, it’s safer to pronounce that both sides must part ways in a peaceful manner. Such hate cannot be contained in a single nation lest one side must forever remain submissive to the other. Brotherly hate is truly a nigg*** curse.
Fake investigation, why is LRC terrorist s in Ambaland in the first place? LRC beti led militia should go back home to LRC
sigh ……… 🙁 so sad ……… cry our beloved country ….. another Rwanda, Liberia, Sierra Leone etc in the making well I guess we shall just pick up the pieces once this mess is over condolences to all those affected at home and abroad peace out
Its a bit more complicated than we may think my friend some of the “LRC terrorists ” are from “Ambazonia” as you may have noted in the video above …….. at the end of all this we shall need a Rwanda style reconciliation committee and a S–t load of psychiatrists , counsellors psychologists etc to deal with the fallout of this crisis ……sigh again
