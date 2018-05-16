Crise anglophone, Yaoundé ouvre une enquête sur les allégations d’exactions dans l’armée

Koaci | Mercredi 16 Mai 2018- Le gouvernement camerounais, vient d’ouvrir une enquête, sur les allégations d’exactions de l’armée, après l’arrestation le 12 mai dernier, d’un homme, activement recherché et soupçonné de l’assassinat de plusieurs soldats.

Son interpellation après une résistance musclée de sa part, a été filmée et a donné lieu à une vidéo dans laquelle le mis en cause est « malmené » et « ligoté », par des hommes en tenue, manifestement sortis des normes techniques légales en pareille circonstance, une enquête a été ouverte, pour identifier et le cas échéant, sanctionner les auteurs de tels agissements, écrit Joseph Beti Assomo, le ministre délégué à la présidence charge de la Défense.

Le mis en cause, est présenté comme le chef d’une milice séparatiste en zone anglophone.

Dans une vidéo, diffusée il y a quelques jours sur internet et rapidement devenue virale, l’on peut voir des éléments de l’armée, frapper cet homme ligoté et couché à même le sol.

Les soldats sur la vidéo, reprochent à l’homme, d’avoir égorgé des gendarmes et militaires, et de planifier l’attaque de nouveaux postes militaires.

L’un des soldats, frappe l’homme, avec une machette.

Le présumé bourreau des gendarmes, est présenté comme le « général » des forces de l’Etat imaginaire de l’Ambazonie.

Le mis en cause, sera traduit devant les tribunaux, pour les faits qui lui sont reprochés, promet le ministre de la Défense.

C’est la première fois, que les pouvoirs publics camerounais, avouent des exactions dans le cadre de la crise anglophone, qui dure depuis bientôt deux ans.

Des ONG, ont souvent dénoncé, les violences, les « crimes de guerre » et l’usage disproportionné de la force par l’armée, dans le cadre de la crise anglophone.

Depuis novembre 2016, les régions du nord-ouest et du Sud-ouest, sont secouées par des revendications sociopolitiques aux relents identitaires.

Au départ, corporatistes, (initiées par des avocats et enseignants), les revendications qui ont eu des réponses du président Biya, ont rapidement pris la coloration sociopolitique.

Le pic des violences, a été enregistré au lendemain du 1er octobre 2017, jour de la proclamation symbolique d’indépendance, de la partie anglophone par les séparatistes.

Ces violences, ont débouché sur la mort d’une trentaine de soldats et fait plus de 20 mille réfugiés.



Armand Ougock, Yaoundé

