Dozens of separatists killed in Menka

africanews | Disturbing images taken after violence rocked the small town of Menka, in Cameroon’s restive north-west region, where separatists from the English-speaking minority are fighting for greater autonomy.
The identity of those killed was not immediately clear, with the army describing them as “terrorists” and villagers saying they were criminals.
Several of the so-called terrorists were neutralized after a confrontation with the army which had surrounded a hotel they had apparently transformed into their headquarters.
“The army landed here and surrounded the house,” explains one of the villagers. Across the street, there was this group of young people who said they were in the army, but they had no uniform. These are the young people who confronted them. I wondered what army it was without uniforms. Some had weapons, knives, machetes. When the BIR arrived, they started shooting. The military arrested some and put them in their vehicles. It was during the gunfire that my children and I got affected with the tear gas, but I was able to get them to safety.”
According to witness reports given to Africanews correspondent, this group of young men were known for tormenting the village by raping and kidnapping residents.
Spokesperson of Cameroon’s Ministry of Defence said the violence led to the arrest of several of the men while 27 others were killed.
Other sources however indicate, the death toll could be higher.
search a great job killed all of them “ambasonia” .
please you need to radicalize yourself, the more you ‘re radicalized yourself the better ” the unwinning war ” hahahahahahahahahhaahahhaah how you re feeling terrorist “mvomeka , Joshua ,kongosa and others.
“…the so-called terrorists were neutralized after a confrontation with the army which had surrounded a hotel they had apparently transformed into their headquarters”. This is hogwash – a lie debunked by eye-witness testimony.
In testimony, youths were assembled at the hotel by the Satanic Fon with the help of those in power, telling them to register to fight for Ambazonia. Youths cannot seize a hotel to make HQ!
On the way to the slaughter, His Satanic Fon of Menka Asobo Pius invited a youth by the stream, to come to the hotel. Youth’s testimony is viral on social media. This youth was delayed and driven into the bush by sound of automatic fire and a BIR truck speeding away from the slaughter. Many shot outside trying to run away but stood no chance. Lord God, the rest is up to You.
@ ambazombie terrorist supporter MD
Are you the eye witness? Why do you think your eye witness is more credible than the one quoted in this article?
There are viral videos of youths with guns and machetes in the streets terrorizing peaceful citizens in the North West and South West in a residential neighborhood, yet you claim the youth can not seize a hotel and make it their HQ.
Did you not see the ambazombie terrorists who kidnapped Ngoumba Eric – the principal of Baptist Academy Yoke- Muyuka?
You are so dumb to think that you have monopoly over God!
God punish you! Nyamfukah!
The locals have had enough a fare giving those guys away.
The end is near.
Now it is just about intelligence gathering and this rubish will be history.
You in the diaspora, keep feeding a loosing caus.
Time to come home and ask for forgiveness.
Is there any difference between terrorists and criminals ? Anyway whether they belong to the first or second group this must give villagers peace in their minds after all the army have done a great job ô bosso !!!!!
Retarded Colby, mbappe, and bamendaboy are rejoicing over the death of young cameroonians that we have no actual facts of what really happened. Something about this saga doesn’t seem right. We at war with ourselves. We have empowered the ruling class to make us destitutes and wanderers in our own land. We have a govt that can’t govern and is made of thieves and criminals and we applaud their terrorist actions over their people. If criminal act being reported, it’s the place of the government to investigate and apprehend the so called criminals without use of deathly force. This execution by the army is not acceptable by no laws in the country. Biya and his criminal gang regime will pay one.
How do you apprehend a terrorist or criminal who is armed with guns and machetes without deadly force?
Only a few days ago the principal of Baptist Academy Yoke – Ngoumba Eric aka Shakal was kidnapped and the ambazombie supporters on this forum called it fair game! When these same terrorists are neutralized by the forces of law and order the ambazombies come out crying that the government should have investigated and apprehended them instead of neutralizing them!
Ngoumba Eric aka Shakal is a born and bred Limbe boy. He is a school principal and has to go to work everyday so that he can feed his family! Why was he kidnapped?
You have to be stupid to be an ambazombie supporter!
The „SUCCESS STORY“ of killing 27 UNARMED children by LRC terrorists has rekindled the hopes of citizens of LRC that SC will soon be defeated and annexed.
CrTv and other LRC media outlets have been praising the junta for accomplishing the herculean task. Members of the so-called Commission on bilingualism have been ordered to prepare to go to SC to teach French. The junta is hoping that the killing of the 27 so-called “secessionists” will stabilize the situation in the SW and NW and restore normalcy.
However, looking deeper into the massacre of UNARMED children, a more complex and realistic picture of the negative consequences of the war crimes emerges:
The cold-blooded murder of 27 children:
1. helped to increase the momentum
2. helped to unite the remaining 7.999.973 ( 8.000.000 – 27) Southern Cameroonians
3. turned the radar of the international community on SC
The news of the cold-blooded murder of UNARMED children was greeted with jubilation by citizens of LRC. Unfortunately for them, the jubilations will be short-lived when they realise that the cold-blooded murder will and can NEVER EVER stop the UNSTOPPABLE momentum.
He who laughs last laughs best.
Southern Cameroonians will surely laugh last after kicking out LRC terrorists from SC.
THE WAR CONTINUES…..
@Mvomeka
We will know that the momentum has increased when you join the battle on the field! When you go get your own gun proof charms and amulets and pick up your own gun and start kidnapping principals it will be clear to us that the momentum has increased.
Those who jubiliated that a school principal[al was kidnapped are sad when would be kidnappers and kidnappers are neutralized!
You must be absolutely dumb to think you have monopoly of the facts!
Kill them all …they are waste!!
The hotel appears to be brand new….hehehehehe.
Who in Ambazonia has money for this type of project if not regime apologists? The rest of us normal people are barely able to get by in one meal a day.
These children were set up like chicken for the slaughter but I promise you….it will not wash.
Ambazonians will soon be a free people. These challenges and shared trauma only serve to cement our common destiny
@Epee Dipanda
You asked who in ambazonia has money for this type of project? What a dumb question? Are you sure you are from the North West or South West province of Cameroon?
Go to the North West and see what people from the Diaspora, and hard working business men and women have invested there!
You shameless coward lying terrorist supporter!
Nyamfukah!
Good news. I’ve always said that those Ambazonians are not better than the army. Kidnapping and raping all those who don’t agree with them.
@Korup Forest ” I’ve always said that those Ambazonians are not better than the army. Kidnapping and raping all those who don’t agree with them.”…May be i need to remind u that it is the gov’t that started kidnapping,and they have been kidnapping but people who do not agree with them.So,Ambasonians has the right to reciprocate and pay them with identical currency.That said.We are in a war situation,and kidnapping is common in war.The problem is that,both sides of the divide should make sure that all the people that they have kidnapped should remain alive at the time of negotiation,according to the Geneva convention…So,don’t even border your self,we,Ambasonians are going to kidnapp,more gov’t officials who do not agree with us…