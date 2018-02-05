France condemns killing of three Cameroonian gendarmes, urges dialogue

africanews | France condemned on Friday attacks by suspected English-speaking separatists in Cameroon that killed three gendarmes on Thursday, but urged the Cameroonian government to engage in dialogue to stop an escalation in violence.
The separatists have taken up arms over the past year in an attempt to create a nation they call Ambazonia. The insurgency represents the gravest challenge yet to the 35-year rule of Cameroon’s President Paul Biya.
France, which has significant business interests in its former colony and relies on it to fight against Islamist militants, has been careful not to overly criticise the government’s handling of the crisis.
“France condemns the new killings of law enforcement officials that took place on 1 February in Cameroon,” Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von der Muhll told reporters in a daily briefing after three gendarmes were killed in separate clashes on Thursday in towns in the North West Region.
She said only dialogue would enable a peaceful response to the concerns of all sides and ensure the unity and integrity of the country.
“This is a message we are also passing on to the Cameroonian authorities, in close consultation with our European and international partners,” the spokeswoman added.
Violence has flared in the past week, with armed separatist factions clashing against Cameroon security forces in several towns and villages in the two English-speaking regions after Nigeria deported the leader of the self-declared state and 46 others.
The United Nations refugee agency condemned the handing over of the 47 people, saying most of them had submitted asylum claims and their forced return was in violation of international refugee law.
More than 43,000 Cameroonians have fled as refugees to Nigeria to escape the government crackdown on the separatists, say local aid officials. The majority are in Nigeria’s Cross River state, which borders southwest Cameroon.
They say nothing when ambazonians are brutalized,raped and killed but when a uniform officer is killed they are quick to response. Ambazonia life matter
France better keeps her opinions to its self. Its one-sided and biased views are of no interest to us.
What about the hundreds of civilians killed by the Cameroon army? France you don’t condemn that?
I am hereby condemning in strong terms, the bias nature in which France regards the lives of English speaking Cameroonians. France should be ashame with her silence on all the hundreds of civilians killed by her gendarmes in the English zone, hundreds abducted and thousands sent out of their homes and should stay quiet when 3 tiny gendarmes kill themselves in their inexperience in handling the gun. France should know that her time in Southern Cameroon and Africa is over. She should stop killing Africans for God’s sake.
The butcher of Africans (most recently Ivorians and Lybians) urging dialogue… not even man enough to call the blood on their hands.
There will come a time
Je condamne fermement la nature biaisée dans laquelle la France considère la vie des Camerounais anglophones. La France devrait être ashame avec son silence sur les centaines de civils tués par ses gendarmes dans la zone anglaise, des centaines enlevés et des milliers envoyés de leurs maisons et devraient rester silencieux quand 3 petits gendarmes se tuent dans leur inexpérience dans le maniement du fusil. La France devrait savoir que son temps au Sud Cameroun et en Afrique est terminé. Elle devrait arrêter de tuer les Africains pour l’amour de Dieu.
I admire your effort to express your ideas “en Francais”. Good job.
Seconded.
Unlike some depraved bastards on this forum.
Consider the case of this mentally decrepit impostor with a self insulting pseudonym @ Nyamfuka.
This intellectual tadpole and physical puke will insist on the correctness of such grammatical aburdities like; “our dysfunctional governance problems,” “feign intellect,” etc.
Little wonder the credence of certificates from that accursed triangle is constantly being questione.
Please, can some one ask France this question; Who is to dialogue with who? Tell France we the ambazonians, are no more interested in any form of dialogue until we see an have our leaders .
That is just the beginning we are ready to die fighting for our land.Please, France remove your colonial forces of occupation from our land. Time is not a problem, if we have been able to withstand your oppression for 60 years, then we are ready to fight for centuries. Very soon all french speakings in our land will be visited by ghost town. This is just the beginning of the journey. Even if france joint it forces with LRC, you will never defeat us.
We equally condemn in the strongest terms the killing our citizens by french colonial forces of occupation.
S’il vous plaît, quelqu’un peut-il poser cette question à la France? Qui doit dialoguer avec qui? Dites à la France nous les ambazoniens, ne sommes plus intéressés par aucune forme de dialogue tant que nous n’aurons pas vu nos dirigeants.
C’est juste le début, nous sommes prêts à mourir en luttant pour notre terre. S’il vous plaît, la France enlève vos forces coloniales d’occupation de notre terre. Le temps n’est pas un problème, si nous avons été capables de résister à votre oppression pendant 60 ans, alors nous sommes prêts à nous battre pendant des siècles. Très bientôt tous les discours français dans notre pays seront visités par la ville fantôme. Ce n’est que le début du voyage. Même si la France se joint à LRC, vous ne nous vaincrez jamais.
Nous condamnons également dans les termes
Nous condamnons également dans les termes les plus forts le meurtre de nos citoyens par les forces coloniales françaises d’occupation.
France is responsible in all ways to the destruction of English speaking Cameroonians. The
one vexing fact still leaving with us, is that when the dust settles, our leader – Ambalanders,
will betray us to work with France like nothing had ever happened. France o France.
When bombs were blowing up places in France in the past, we never for once looked the other
side and today, this is the friend we supported. Can we be wise at least for once?
why France..?
So we cameroonians have already proven, we cannot solve our problems without the white man?
So with our internal issues, the white man should be the one to come in again and tell us what to do?..
We are not even capable of meeting and talking about our problems?..
We used imperialist words like terrorist, seperatist, etc etc to run away from our own people?
Its kind of frustrating that cameroonians dont even realize how important and helpful this struggle in the NWP and SWP is of help to the country…
Be proud of these brave young men standing up aagainst French Imperalism in cameroon..
Wake up and dont look at it as Anglophone problem..It is a cameroonian problem that needs a solution..