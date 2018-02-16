German envoy at State House

CRTV Cameroon’s Chief Executive, His Excellency Paul Biya has granted audience to the German Chancellor’s Personal Representative for Africa in the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Günter Nooke.
During the close to one-hour audience that took place at the Unity Palace on 15th February 2018 cooperation ties between both countries were reviewed.
Angela Merkel’s special envoy told reporters after the audience that discussion with Cameroon’s Head of State also sought to review recommendations taken during last year’s African Union – European Union Summit in Abidjan.
They also talk on the socio-political challenges in the North West and South West regions. On this subject, Mr. Günter Nooke stressed that the Federal Republic of Germany is solidly in favour of measures linked to the effective implementation of decentralisation in Cameroon.
The German Chancellor’s Personal Representative for Africa in the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Günter Nooke was accompanied by Germany’s Ambassador to Cameroon, H.E. Hans-Dieter Stell.
The audience was marked by exchanged of gifts symbolic of Cameroon’s legendary hospitality.
Gunter,you can go scrap federation from your constitution and implement decentralization,that has got nothing to do with Ambazonians.we Ambazonians have taken our destiny into our hands and nothing anyone says is going to deter us from achieving our goal of self determination.
We have suffered enough under colonial lrc.our union with lrc was a mistake which we will pay any price now to gain our freedom.
Lrc has never valued us as a people,all what they care about are the natural resources found on our land,that is why they are murdering our people en masse so as to maintain total control over our natural resources.
If they had valued human resource over natural resources,then we wouldn’t have been where we are today.our separatoon from lrc is final,go tell Angela that.
Of course, the Germans NEVER mentioned DECENTRALISATION as the solution to the Anglophone Question. That is fake news from CrTv.
The official German position was, is and remains: INCLUSIVE and GENUINE dialogue. That is the same position of almost all countries on planet earth including France.
However, Dictator Biya prefers to resolve the Anglophone Question by war.
Southern Cameroonians will now use this golden opportunity to free themselves from slavery.
There is no turning back.
All wars always end with dialogue. Biya’s war will also end with dialogue. The dialogue will be about the terms of separation. Nothing more nothing less
**** FOOD FOR THOUGHT ****
1. Biya’s war is a blessing to the environment and by extension the climate.
This is so because Timber vehicles from LRC no longer come to SC to harvest timber.
2. Biya’s war is a curse to the slogan “LRC is one and indivisible”.
This is so because the war is UNWINNABLE. The war will end with an IMPOSED dialogue. The scenario will be similar to the wars South Sudan versus Sudan, Eritrea versus Ethiopia, Kosovo versus Serbia, East Timor versus Indonesia, etc. Simply put, Biya’s war will resolve the Anglophone Question once and for all. My motion of thanks and gratitude to Biya for declaring an UNWINNABLE war on the peace-loving people of SC
Mvomeka, when have u ever said something on this forum that ended up happening??. U have absolutely no shame left. Starting from Sickseku will never be deported to Cameroon, to Biya is dead. You have been wrong.
No dialogue with terrorist, No Two state federation.
CrTv and FAKE NEWS are “one and indivisible”
@ MVOMEKA , Biko , Palapala
ahhahahahahahaha it is just a matter of time, I thought Biya has died, does he still alive? hahahahahahhahah.
For those who had betray Cameroonian people is not turning back ” we all know them USA and UK”, we
will catch you even with your American citizen or UK citizen nyamfuka.
the usa president dont like black people.
Herr Gunther Nooke, wellkommen in Kamerun.Wie gets Sir Ihnen? Und Frau Angela Merkel? Sprechen Sie mit Praesident Paul Biya in Deutsch oder Franziosisch? Gibt es auch die Problemen in Bundesrepublik Deutschland? In Kamerun Man habt kein Arbeit, kein Geld!
Bitte, wo sind Herrn Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, Nde, Ojong, Frau Bih, usv?
Danke schon und auf wiedersehen.
The blood of those killed, is causing biya nightmares.
Lol. You are so funny, if you think Biya can loose sleep because of some amateur like you. In Fact No one cares about you people, as long as you keep that fight west of mungo.
Biya has the world behind him. Now please tell me why in the bell he would have nightmare??