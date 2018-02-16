German envoy at State House

CRTV Cameroon’s Chief Executive, His Excellency Paul Biya has granted audience to the German Chancellor’s Personal Representative for Africa in the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Günter Nooke.

During the close to one-hour audience that took place at the Unity Palace on 15th February 2018 cooperation ties between both countries were reviewed.

Angela Merkel’s special envoy told reporters after the audience that discussion with Cameroon’s Head of State also sought to review recommendations taken during last year’s African Union – European Union Summit in Abidjan.

They also talk on the socio-political challenges in the North West and South West regions. On this subject, Mr. Günter Nooke stressed that the Federal Republic of Germany is solidly in favour of measures linked to the effective implementation of decentralisation in Cameroon.

The German Chancellor’s Personal Representative for Africa in the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Günter Nooke was accompanied by Germany’s Ambassador to Cameroon, H.E. Hans-Dieter Stell.

The audience was marked by exchanged of gifts symbolic of Cameroon’s legendary hospitality.