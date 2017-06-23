Home / English / Germany vs. Cameroon – COUNTDOWN and Pre-Match Press Conference [+video]

Germany vs. Cameroon – COUNTDOWN and Pre-Match Press Conference [+video]

1 min ago Leave a comment

The Indomitable Lions must claim victory over Germany by a two-goal margin on Sunday to progress after taking one point from their first two Group B matches.

CAMEROON PRE-MATCH THOUGHTS

Midfielder Arnaud Djoum: “I’m not intimidated to play against German players. It’s the opposite, I’m excited because it’s an opportunity to prove I have the same level.”

Coach Hugo Broos on their Russia 2017 experience: “We are here to play football, and on that level, it has been a fantastic experience. We have real football stadiums here and we are happy that the Russian people have supported us like they have.”

COUNTDOWN: Germany vs. CameroonCountdown

Check Also

Douala Port rakes in CFA 941m in profit

APA – Douala (Cameroon) The Port Autonome de Douala (PAD) has raked in CFA941 billion …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved