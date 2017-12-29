Guinée équatoriale : tentative de coup d’État contre Obiang Nguema, selon Malabo

Jeune Afrique | Un putsch a été déjoué en Guinée équatoriale dans la nuit du 27 au 28 décembre, indique une source proche du régime. Une partie du commando aurait été arrêtée au Cameroun, une autre sur le territoire équato-guinéen. D’autres membres sont toujours en fuite.

D’après une source autorisée à Malabo, une tentative de coup d’État contre le président Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo aurait été déjouée dans la nuit du 27 au 28 décembre. Ceci confirme une première information de nos confrères du site Cameroon-info, selon laquelle 31 mercenaires tchadiens et centrafricains ont été interpellés dans la région du sud du Cameroun avec un important arsenal. Ils prévoyaient de passer la frontière équato-guinéenne à Kye-Ossi pour soutenir le putsch.

Selon les informations recueillies par Jeune Afrique, une partie du commando, soit une cinquantaine de personnes (des Équato-Guinéens, des Tchadiens et des Camerounais), se seraient retrouvées à Ebebiyin, une ville à la frontière camerounaise, à moins de 100 km de Mongomo où se trouvait alors le chef de l’État. Ils auraient été menés par « un général équato-tchadien proche de Gabriel Nse Obiang Obono« , le président du parti d’opposition Citoyens pour l’innovation (CI, un siège à l’assemblée nationale).

Enquête en cours

Le 27 décembre, quelques heures avant que le commando n’entre sur le territoire équato-guinéen, des membres de ce parti avaient été arrêtés à Evinayong (centre), mais selon les autorités il n’y a aucun lien entre les deux affaires.

Une enquête est en cours pour identifier les commanditaires de l’opération et déterminer les soutiens dont aurait bénéficié le commando. Un homme d’affaires d’Afrique centrale aurait d’ores et déjà été identifié. Une partie du commando, qui était entrée sur le territoire équato-guinéen, a été arrêtée, tandis que le général meneur est toujours en fuite. La dernière tentative de coup d’État mise en échec en Guinée équatoriale date de 2004 et avait été menée par le mercenaire britannique Simon Mann.