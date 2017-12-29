Guinée équatoriale : tentative de coup d’État contre Obiang Nguema, selon Malabo

Jeune Afrique | Un putsch a été déjoué en Guinée équatoriale dans la nuit du 27 au 28 décembre, indique une source proche du régime. Une partie du commando aurait été arrêtée au Cameroun, une autre sur le territoire équato-guinéen. D’autres membres sont toujours en fuite.
D’après une source autorisée à Malabo, une tentative de coup d’État contre le président Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo aurait été déjouée dans la nuit du 27 au 28 décembre. Ceci confirme une première information de nos confrères du site Cameroon-info, selon laquelle 31 mercenaires tchadiens et centrafricains ont été interpellés dans la région du sud du Cameroun avec un important arsenal. Ils prévoyaient de passer la frontière équato-guinéenne à Kye-Ossi pour soutenir le putsch.
Selon les informations recueillies par Jeune Afrique, une partie du commando, soit une cinquantaine de personnes (des Équato-Guinéens, des Tchadiens et des Camerounais), se seraient retrouvées à Ebebiyin, une ville à la frontière camerounaise, à moins de 100 km de Mongomo où se trouvait alors le chef de l’État. Ils auraient été menés par « un général équato-tchadien proche de Gabriel Nse Obiang Obono« , le président du parti d’opposition Citoyens pour l’innovation (CI, un siège à l’assemblée nationale).
Enquête en cours
Le 27 décembre, quelques heures avant que le commando n’entre sur le territoire équato-guinéen, des membres de ce parti avaient été arrêtés à Evinayong (centre), mais selon les autorités il n’y a aucun lien entre les deux affaires.
Une enquête est en cours pour identifier les commanditaires de l’opération et déterminer les soutiens dont aurait bénéficié le commando. Un homme d’affaires d’Afrique centrale aurait d’ores et déjà été identifié. Une partie du commando, qui était entrée sur le territoire équato-guinéen, a été arrêtée, tandis que le général meneur est toujours en fuite. La dernière tentative de coup d’État mise en échec en Guinée équatoriale date de 2004 et avait été menée par le mercenaire britannique Simon Mann.
Meme scenario avec ses eternels presidents.
The best type of coup is the Zimbabwean-style “non-Coup Coup d’Etat” that brought down Robert Gabriel Mugabe.
Weather you be King Kong ho, marshy marshy di come, marshy marshy di come yi go marsham one day.
Death is the unavoidable end of every creature. All you can do about it is leave a fine legacy like Achilles son of Paleus and Thetis, the tamer of wild horses.
In 2005, Mark Thatcher (son of former strong woman, Margaret Thatcher) organized a coup that would have taken this criminal down. The coup was foiled by Mugabe. It was well planned at first but a fueling problem meant they had to land in harare to fill up. Several SAS (Special Air Service) mercenaries, a regiment of the Queen’s special forces, had dressed up in gears looking like Obiang’s republican guards. Thatcher provided a helicopter, there is still controversy as to who provided the jumbo jet that was impounded by Zimbabwean commandos while refueling, although some say it was provided by partners who had struck a deal with the equatorial guinea opposition. The deal was for Mark to take the dictator out, install the opposition, and claim partial monotony over the oil. It flopped.
The SAS forces (mostly retired) were rounded up and extradited to Malabo. Obiang clocked each of them 10 years of hard labor in his notorious Auschwitz-like prison. A few years later, they were granted pardon. Mark who had been living in a sprawling neighborhood in J’bourg, was exposed during investigations. His American wife, who had been kept at bay in terms of secrets, got incensed by it all, filed for divorce and back to the States. The 2nd Baronet, however, went on with business as usual.
PS. The plan was for the jet to land in Douala, pick up a few more mercenaries who had been waiting, a shipment of uniforms exactly like the ones worn by Obiang’s RGs.