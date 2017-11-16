Hotel sector declines by 90% in the Southwest region due to the Anglophone crisis

Business in Cameroon | According to operators in the sectors of hospitality, catering and tourism in Cameroon, the turnover of hotels in the English speaking regions of Southwest Cameroon has declined by 90% since the start of social protests which later became secessionist claims in these regions.
Indeed, the two seaside resorts of Kribi in the south and Limbé in Southwest, with their exotic beaches and proper infrastructures, are the main tourist hub in the coastal area of Cameroon.
Due to the social tensions in the English speaking regions, for more than a year now, the tourists, mostly foreigners, whose chanceries ranked Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest as high-risk zones, deserted the beaches, restaurants, and hotels of Limbé.
Businesses cannot remain open for long with loss of 90% of their business. This in horrible and has a horrible impact on the livelihoods of so many innocent people and their families.
The genocidal and kleptomaniacal regime in Cameroon under Paul Biya is happy to exploit the resources of the Anglophone areas while deliberately dismantling its business and infrastructure with declared state of emergency, militarization and internet shutdown. This is a crime against humanity.
The minister of the armed forces and commanders should be charged to appear at the ICJ. Also, the minister of communication, Issa Tchiroma, who may be a sponsor of Boko Harem, should charged with sponsor of terrorism and genocide and arrested to pay for his crimes.