Hotel sector declines by 90% in the Southwest region due to the Anglophone crisis

Business in Cameroon | According to operators in the sectors of hospitality, catering and tourism in Cameroon, the turnover of hotels in the English speaking regions of Southwest Cameroon has declined by 90% since the start of social protests which later became secessionist claims in these regions.

Indeed, the two seaside resorts of Kribi in the south and Limbé in Southwest, with their exotic beaches and proper infrastructures, are the main tourist hub in the coastal area of Cameroon.

Due to the social tensions in the English speaking regions, for more than a year now, the tourists, mostly foreigners, whose chanceries ranked Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest as high-risk zones, deserted the beaches, restaurants, and hotels of Limbé.