Hugo Broos working as Cameroon coach without a contract

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos says he has been working without a contract since February shortly after he led the team to the Africa Cup of Nations title in Gabon.

His comments came as he announced his squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifier against visiting Algeria.

Neither nation can qualify from Group B for the World Cup in Russia.

“I don’t know,” was Broos’ reply to the BBC when asked about his current contractual situation.

The Belgian is determined to finish the World Cup campaign strongly.

“We need to win the game even though this will not change much in the group, we promised not to be at the last position at the end,” he insisted.

“There are also the Fifa rankings if we go on losing our position would be worse. We are going to win for the pride and honour.”

Broos will have to win the game without Stoke City forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Karl Toko Ekambi, who have both made themselves unavailable.

Choupo-Moting has contacted Broos to say he has an injury while France-based Ekmabi said he was not ready to play for the national team.

“I can’t explain why players don’t want to come and play for the national team, if the reason is because they don’t play then they are not professional,” Broos said.

“If they come to the national team wanting a guarantee that they are going to play then they should stay home because it is not like that.

“I have 23 players and there are always 11 on the field and 12 on the bench, if he is on the bench to fight for a place this is basic for a player and not to get angry.”

Clinton Njie, who has been impressing at his French club Marseille, has been recalled for the first time since January’s Nations Cup.

Broos has also called-up Christian Bassogog despite criticising him for not having enough variety in his playing style.

“I will tell him what he has to do,” Broos explained.

Cameroon Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fabrice Ondoa (Sevilla, Spain), Jules Goda (Ajaccio, France), Georges Bokwe (Mjondalen, Norway)

Defenders: Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Adolphe Adolphe (FC Sochaux, France), Ernest Mabouka (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Jean-Charles Castelleto (Brest, France), Serge Leuko (CD Lugo, Spain), Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), Yaya Banana (Panionios, Greece), Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders, USA)

Midfielders: Georges Mandjeck (Sparta Prague, Czech Republic), Sebastien Siani Siani (KV Oostende, Belgium), Franck Zambo Anguissa (Marseille, France), Olivier Boumal (Liaoning Whowin, China)

Forwards: Clinton Njie (Marseille, France), Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto, Portugal), Benjamin Moukandjo (Jiansung, China), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye, China), Jean Pierre Nsame (Young Boys, Switzerland), Ngameleu Moumi (Rheinorf, Austria), Fabrice Olinga (Royal Mouscron, Belgium), Frantz Pangop (Union de Douala, Cameroun)

