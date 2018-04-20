King changes Swaziland’s name to ‘Kingdom of eSwatini’

FRANCE 24 | The king of Swaziland, one of the world’s few absolute monarchs, announced on Thursday that his country had changed its name to “Kingdom of eSwatini” to mark 50 years since independence from British rule.
Meaning “place of the Swazi”, eSwatini is the Swazi language name for the tiny nation landlocked between South Africa and Mozambique.
Unlike some countries, Swaziland did not change its name when it gained independence in 1968 after being a British protectorate for more than 60 years.
King Mswati III declared the name change during independence day celebrations at a packed sports stadium in the second city of Manzini.
“I would like to announce that Swaziland will now revert to its original name,” he said, wearing red military uniform.
“African countries on getting independence reverted to their ancient names before they were colonised. So from now on the country will be officially be known as the Kingdom of eSwatini.”
The name Swaziland angers some citizens as it is a mix of Swazi and English.
Swaziland will now be called "Eswatini" after King Mswati III changed it's name to mark his 50th birthday and country's 50 years of independence. Swaziland is a small, landlocked monarchy in southern Africa. pic.twitter.com/LsINbQU3ao
— Africa Updates (@africaupdates) April 19, 2018
The move has been mooted for several years, with lawmakers considering the issue in 2015. Mswati III has used the new name in previous official speeches.
The king, who was crowned in 1986 aged 18, rules by decree and has often been criticised for his lavish lifestyle despite the grinding poverty suffered by many of his citizens.
Political parties are banned from taking part in elections and only candidates approved by chiefs loyal to the king can stand for office.
The country, which has a population of about 1.3 million people, suffers the highest HIV rate in the world, with 27 percent of adults infected.
The name change could mean that the country’s constitution is re-written, as well as changes for the Royal Swaziland Police Force, the Swaziland Defence Force and the University of Swaziland.
After independence, Rhodesia became Zimbabwe, Nyasaland became Malawi, and Bechuanaland became Botswana.
At least it is not Wakanda…
In 1982, Dictator Biya singlehandedly changed the name of my hometown and place of birth from VICTORIA to Limbe.
1. the chiefs or citizens of Victoria were not consulted.
2. Biya claimed that the British name VICTORIA was a vestige of colonialism
3. Fact is Limbe is a German name. Simply put the Dictator replaced the colonial British name with the colonial German name
4. The Dictator also “forgot” to change the colonial German name LOLODORF because it was situated east of the Mungo
5. To add insults to injuries, the Dictator singlehandedly changed the name of the whole country to “one and indivisible” LRC in 1984. This was the last nail in the coffin of the INFORMAL union.
THE WAR CONTINUES…..
Was Ahidjo was renamed Victoria as Limbe in 1982. Name change annuled by Sisiku Ayuk Tabe in 2017.
This is where we are missing out, in this struggle. Bongo Square should become
Sissikou julius Boulevard, Mbonge road K`town to be named Barrister Eyambe
square, Mancho Bibixz flyover Mbakwa Supe etc. Then we call on taxi drivers, students
etc, to promote this. Time for Ambazonians, to start the going to Buea plan.
Rapist
Is this not patriotism?at the same time some are calling for the restauration of Victoria for limbe which is not even the original name given by our ancestors.
Restoration!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@john Dinga
Go and kiss your restoration
What the change of the country’s name will bring to the population mother f**er !!!!