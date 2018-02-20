Les quotidiens camerounais à fond sur la sortie d’un dignitaire du régime et la CAN 2019

APAnews | La sortie tonitruante, dans un magazine panafricain, d’un dignitaire du régime, Victor Mukete, qui rame à contre-courant des options gouvernementales sur la crise anglophone, mais également la démission du chef de projet du complexe sportif d’Olembé, qui doit notamment accueillir les cérémonies d’ouverture et la finale de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations (CAN) de football messieurs 2019,alimentent les journaux camerounais parus lundi.

“Crise anglophone : Chief Mukete contre Paul Biya», note dans sa manchette le bihebdomadaire La Météo qui ajoute : «Forme de l’Etat, arrestation des leaders du Consortium de la société civile anglophone, Commission nationale de promotion du bilinguisme… le sénateur du Rassemblement démocratique du peuple camerounais (RDPC, au pouvoir), vice-président de ladite formation et cacique du régime devant l’Eternel, critique sévèrement le chef de l’Etat».

Le bientôt centenaire, que cite Mutations, décrie entre autres la sous-représentativité des Anglophones aux affaires, soit 10 seulement sur 60 ministres, un exemple qui lui fait dire que l’ex-président Ahidjo était plus accessible et sensible au sort des ressortissants du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest.

Pour le doyen d’âge du Sénat, explique Le Quotidien de l’Economie, seul le fédéralisme à 10 Etats peut permettre aujourd’hui de ramener le calme dans les régions anglophones.

Et La Météo de constater : «Tandis que le président de la République ferme la porte, dans son discours à la Nation le 31 décembre 2016, aux idées qui viendraient à toucher à la forme de notre Etat, le vice-président du parti au pouvoir se prononce pour le fédéralisme, contredisant ouvertement le chef de la formation politique à laquelle il appartient».

Victor Mukete reprend ainsi à son compte la rengaine anglophone contre le régime, une marotte de la marginalisation une nouvelle fois brandie par le chef suprême des Bafaw (Sud-Ouest).

«Rarement, analyse La Météo, un baron du régime n’a parlé aussi crument, surtout un qui doit en grande partie au président Biya sa fortune, sa place au Sénat, au Conseil économique et social,… et dont le timing de prise de parole, à l’approche de l’élection présidentielle dont Paul Biya sera, sauf coup de théâtre, candidat, laisse songeur».

Et voici que l’ingénieur en chef de projet de construction du stade d’Olembé, le Belge Marc Debandt, démissionne, alors que le temps joue contre le Cameroun pour l’organisation de la CAN 2019, s’écrie Emergence, au moment où des interrogations surgissent quant au respect des délais de réalisation et que le constructeur, l’italien Piccini, tente de calmer le jeu.

«Dans la mesure où cette démission n’a aucunement entamé le rythme et la qualité des travaux sur le site d’Olembé, Piccini, selon Repères, rassure que le complexe sportif sera réalisé et livré dans les délais contractuels, c’est-à-dire en janvier 2019, soit six mois avant le coup d’envoi de la CAN 2019».

«Sur le terrain, confirme l’hebdomadaire Essigan, le chantier a atteint sa vitesse de croisière, Piccini ayant renforcé ses équipes pour soutenir le rythme accéléré des travaux, en même temps qu’une nouvelle cargaison de matériels préfabriqués est annoncée en provenance d’Italie».

Pour The Median, l’ingénieur d’origine belge a effectivement nié avoir été mis sous pression par les autorités pour des exigences de rétro-commissions.

«Rien, pourtant, ne présageait la démission de Marc Debandt, au moment même où on parlait de derniers réglages sur le site d’Olembé, souffle InfoMatin qui, sans ôter toute crédibilité aux informations qui circulent actuellement dans les soupes populaires, se souvient tout de même que le gouverneur de la région du Centre, Naseri Paul Bea a néanmoins, en fin janvier dernier, demandé à l’entreprise italienne Piccini de mettre un coup d’accélérateur pour que l’ouvrage soit livré d’ici le 31 décembre 2018 au plus tard».

Plusieurs questions ne manqueront pas de surgir bientôt sur ce dossier, avertit Le Jour car, tellement des choses se disent autour de ce projet qui coûtera la bagatelle de 163 milliards FCFA au contribuable.