Les quotidiens camerounais à fond sur la sortie d’un dignitaire du régime et la CAN 2019

APAnews | La sortie tonitruante, dans un magazine panafricain, d’un dignitaire du régime, Victor Mukete, qui rame à contre-courant des options gouvernementales sur la crise anglophone, mais également la démission du chef de projet du complexe sportif d’Olembé, qui doit notamment accueillir les cérémonies d’ouverture et la finale de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations (CAN) de football messieurs 2019,alimentent les journaux camerounais parus lundi.
“Crise anglophone : Chief Mukete contre Paul Biya», note dans sa manchette le bihebdomadaire La Météo qui ajoute : «Forme de l’Etat, arrestation des leaders du Consortium de la société civile anglophone, Commission nationale de promotion du bilinguisme… le sénateur du Rassemblement démocratique du peuple camerounais (RDPC, au pouvoir), vice-président de ladite formation et cacique du régime devant l’Eternel, critique sévèrement le chef de l’Etat».
Le bientôt centenaire, que cite Mutations, décrie entre autres la sous-représentativité des Anglophones aux affaires, soit 10 seulement sur 60 ministres, un exemple qui lui fait dire que l’ex-président Ahidjo était plus accessible et sensible au sort des ressortissants du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest.
Pour le doyen d’âge du Sénat, explique Le Quotidien de l’Economie, seul le fédéralisme à 10 Etats peut permettre aujourd’hui de ramener le calme dans les régions anglophones.
Et La Météo de constater : «Tandis que le président de la République ferme la porte, dans son discours à la Nation le 31 décembre 2016, aux idées qui viendraient à toucher à la forme de notre Etat, le vice-président du parti au pouvoir se prononce pour le fédéralisme, contredisant ouvertement le chef de la formation politique à laquelle il appartient».
Victor Mukete reprend ainsi à son compte la rengaine anglophone contre le régime, une marotte de la marginalisation une nouvelle fois brandie par le chef suprême des Bafaw (Sud-Ouest).
«Rarement, analyse La Météo, un baron du régime n’a parlé aussi crument, surtout un qui doit en grande partie au président Biya sa fortune, sa place au Sénat, au Conseil économique et social,… et dont le timing de prise de parole, à l’approche de l’élection présidentielle dont Paul Biya sera, sauf coup de théâtre, candidat, laisse songeur».
Et voici que l’ingénieur en chef de projet de construction du stade d’Olembé, le Belge Marc Debandt, démissionne, alors que le temps joue contre le Cameroun pour l’organisation de la CAN 2019, s’écrie Emergence, au moment où des interrogations surgissent quant au respect des délais de réalisation et que le constructeur, l’italien Piccini, tente de calmer le jeu.
«Dans la mesure où cette démission n’a aucunement entamé le rythme et la qualité des travaux sur le site d’Olembé, Piccini, selon Repères, rassure que le complexe sportif sera réalisé et livré dans les délais contractuels, c’est-à-dire en janvier 2019, soit six mois avant le coup d’envoi de la CAN 2019».
«Sur le terrain, confirme l’hebdomadaire Essigan, le chantier a atteint sa vitesse de croisière, Piccini ayant renforcé ses équipes pour soutenir le rythme accéléré des travaux, en même temps qu’une nouvelle cargaison de matériels préfabriqués est annoncée en provenance d’Italie».
Pour The Median, l’ingénieur d’origine belge a effectivement nié avoir été mis sous pression par les autorités pour des exigences de rétro-commissions.
«Rien, pourtant, ne présageait la démission de Marc Debandt, au moment même où on parlait de derniers réglages sur le site d’Olembé, souffle InfoMatin qui, sans ôter toute crédibilité aux informations qui circulent actuellement dans les soupes populaires, se souvient tout de même que le gouverneur de la région du Centre, Naseri Paul Bea a néanmoins, en fin janvier dernier, demandé à l’entreprise italienne Piccini de mettre un coup d’accélérateur pour que l’ouvrage soit livré d’ici le 31 décembre 2018 au plus tard».
Plusieurs questions ne manqueront pas de surgir bientôt sur ce dossier, avertit Le Jour car, tellement des choses se disent autour de ce projet qui coûtera la bagatelle de 163 milliards FCFA au contribuable.
Chief, Mukete, Southern Cameroons wants to be free and -Independence not Dependence. You know that. We had a federal system-West Cameroon and East Cameroon and later Biya over night changed it to LRC-with one star on the flag. West Cameroon was a country with dignity and respect-Mobile wings Police-feared by the gendarmes! Did i hear you say 10 ministers out of 60 for Southern Cameroons. Who cares, we don’t need the so-called Ministers! As far as i know one miserable minister-Ngolle not 10.
Is the Senior Senator on the campaign trail? Is he one of the 30% guaranteed a senate post by presidential decree?
Progressively elections are losing meaning in Cameroon, both for the candidates and the electorates. Candidates are caught between their personal internal cravings and pandering to what the electorate wants. Election by ambush – lack of campaign time to articulate either of these – precludes transparency of any kind.
As for the electorate, disenfranchisement is a fait accompli. How sad! Honor has since gone out of the window. The Fru Ndis of yesteryears, like the Munzus, are speaking a language difficult to make sense of.
Le Cameroun est formidable; mourons seulement!
Biya should appoint all the senators in SC.Nfon Mukete is selling after the market.He is ashame to say what the people want and is still dancing mbaya dance with his 10 states federation thing.Since when did CPDM militants started preaching federalism? He has realised that Biya is struggling to remain the king while destroying his political career in SC,as he has become legal but illegitimate senator in SW.
Mukete is not against Biya.He is just trying to save his political career that Biya have destroyed since the beginning of the anglophone crisis.
When the IP was abducted in Nigeria and illegally sold to LRC, the citizens of LRC went into a frenzy. They thanked Nigeria for putting an end to the struggle. They thought that the momentum of the struggle had been stopped.
Unfortunately for them the abduction of the IP acted as a catalyst on the struggle:
1. The attack on LRC terrorists has intensified.
2. Many LRC terrorists are returning to their country in body bags,
3. a LRC Proconsul has now been abducted in Batibo
4. Okalia Bilai now lives in Douala and travels daily under armed escort to Buea
5. The SDO of Manyu now sleeps in a military base
6. etc
The IP was a moderate. He was against armed struggle. He preferred diplomacy and the courts to resolve the Anglophone Question.
Now the struggle is led by warlords, such as Dr. Ayaba et al.
They prefer to resolve the Anglophone Question by war. Biya fell into their trap when he officially declared war. Now the war will resolve the Anglophone Question:
Scenario 1:
If LRC defeats Southern Cameroonians, then SC + LRC = “one and indivisible” LRC
The probability of this scenario is ZERO.
Simply put, LRC terrorists cannot leave their country, cross the mungo, enter SC and defeat 8 million Southern Cameroonians in SC
If LRC cannot defeat Southern Cameroonians, then the informal union will be considered as FINITO.
This scenario is the most likely
Scenario 2:
If LRC cannot defeat Southern Cameroonians, then the informal union will be considered as FINITO.
This scenario is the most likely
Nfon Mukete should stop wasting his precious time and energy because Biya’s war will resolve the Anglophone Question once and for all
Nfon Mukete is behaving like a man struggling too hard to cheat his barber. It’s like the First Lady would suddenly start claiming she was looking for a new father for her children because the president is bad to her. It will be a precious waste of time to start demonstrating how a shameless centenarian has benefitted from the system, because he is the system. The best and only thing to do is to give him the silent treatment because we have seen this game before. Don’t we all know who Titus Edzoa, Marafa, are? If Nfon Mukete want’s to be the new kid in town or the newest songbird, let him do his thing. But southern Cameroonians are aware of the fact nobody gets up one morning and suddenly discovers that they are almost 100 and past their retirement age.
These are the traitors we need taking out. Mukete you Mami Pima so. Traitor
Ateyu ma man. Instead of using that his underground militia that go about terrorizing people when they criticize his ngraffi ancestry to teach the BIRS a lesson, he open his old mouth to endorse the slavery system. Me I be Mabanda boy and I don buy case. Tune fir fear face dan pass. No election in Ambazonia starting with K Town.
@ MVOMEKA ,AmbaBlood and Mabanda Boy
election or not election who cares about ambasonia .
THE TRUTH IS AMBASONIA AND LA REPUBLIC HAVE JOIN FORCE TO KILL INNOCENT PEOPLE IN kAMERUN
Mukete, otte and the swellan head, should be put in the black book for thinking
about themselves and stabbing the rest of Ambalanders on their backs.
Mukere how much were u paid to start the CPDM Campaign message calling for a Ten State Federation? Greedy as you are. I walk through Kumba and the Commercial Avenue or Sonac street, but could not point to a master piece building that belongs to you. Instead of resting at home, u earn tax payers money by Sleeping and clapping in the Senate. Shame. The day one of yours will be touch, that’s when you will feel what others are feeling.