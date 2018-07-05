Les réfugiés camerounais au Nigeria repoussent l’aide humanitaire de Yaoundé

RFI | Les réfugiés camerounais au Nigeria écrivent au HCR pour dire non à l’aide humanitaire que Yaoundé se propose de leur apporter. Pour cette aide, le gouvernement a lancé un appel à la générosité à travers le pays.
Des opérations de collectes ont ainsi été lancées et ont déjà permis de récolter des centaines de millions de francs CFA. L’enveloppe globale de 12,7 milliards sera complétée par le budget de l’Etat et des contributions des pays amis.
Les populations des deux régions anglophones en sont les principales bénéficiaires, mais aussi les près de 22 000 personnes qui ont fui le conflit et se sont réfugiés au Nigeria. Sauf que ces derniers n’entendent rien recevoir du gouvernement.
« Nous n’accepterons aucune aide et ne voulons voir aucune visite de la part du gouvernement camerounais », écrivent en substance, la dizaine de signataires de cette correspondance adressée au bureau du HCR à Abuja. Ils disent agir au nom des 21 000 réfugiés camerounais anglophones au Nigeria. Ils énumèrent ensuite les raisons de cette défiance à l’égard du pouvoir de Yaoundé.
Entre autres, le fait, argumentent-ils, que la situation de précarité dans laquelle ils se trouvent aujourd’hui est le fait du gouvernement qui se propose de leur venir en aide. Ou encore le fait que le leader pro-indépendance Sisiku Ayuk Tabe et ses ses compagnons, dont Yaoundé avait obtenu l’extradition après leur arrestation en janvier dernier au Nigeria, soient toujours détenus au secret et sans jugement.
« Le problème des réfugiés et demandeurs d’asile camerounais au Nigeria n’est pas la nourriture », ajoutent-ils, en rappelant qu’ils invitent le président Biya à traiter les causes profondes de la crise.
La correspondance est aussi marquée par un certain nombre d’exigences dont principalement « la libération sans conditions de tous les prisonniers que ce conflit a générés et l’ouverture des négociations sous l’égide des Nations unies et de l’Union africaine ».
Le chef de l’État français a parlé au téléphone avec le président Biya à l’occasion de ce voyage au Nigeria, et suggère de recourir à la décentralisation pour tenter de sortir de cette crise…
Je pense que ce dont la région a besoin, c’est d’ouverture, de trouver les bons modèles de régulation, d’accompagner des réformes de décentralisation, de libertés régionales qui sont offertes, dans un cadre national clair.
