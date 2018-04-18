Home / Français / Maurice Kamto: «C’est le dialogue des Camerounais qui donnera la forme de l’Etat» [+audio]

Maurice Kamto: «C’est le dialogue des Camerounais qui donnera la forme de l’Etat» [+audio]

April 18, 2018 12 Comments

Pour beaucoup de Camerounais, c’est le vainqueur de Bakassi, l’homme qui a plaidé avec succès devant la Cour internationale de justice pour le retour de la presqu’île de Bakassi au Cameroun, après de longues années de dispute avec le Nigeria.

Aujourd’hui, Maurice Kamto dirige un parti, le MRC, le Mouvement pour la renaissance du Cameroun, et se présente à la présidentielle d’octobre. Quel est son projet ? En ligne de Yaoundé, le grand juriste camerounais répond aux questions de Christophe Boisbouvier.

  1. MVOMEKA
    April 18, 2018 at 14:10

    Francophones take Anglophones for fools.

    There was ZERO DIALOGUE when Ahidjo and Biya changed the FORM OF THE STATE.
    The change of the form of the state ” FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON” to ” LRC occurred WITHOUT dialogue.

    BTW, the time for dialogue is over. Dialogue’ is only applicable between two parties that are still at peace with each other even though in conflict. But once a war is declared the parties can no longer ‘dialogue’. They can either talk about ‘truce’, ‘ceasefire’, ‘peace talks’, ‘surrender’ or ´defeat.

    Biya’s UNWINNABLE WAR will decide the fate of this God-forsaken cohabitation and not dialogue.

    THE WAR CONTINUES…..

  2. Bamendaboy
    April 18, 2018 at 14:37

    Just shut up , I hope you was there by that time nonsense talks.

  3. John Dinga
    April 18, 2018 at 14:50

    Prof. Maurice Kamto must be sincere with himself before seeking alliances. To lead people one has to prove leadership qualities. Aiming for presidential elections under the present climate of uncertainty calls into question a leader’s ability to forecast the future. How can you go up a plane when there is serious doubt about pilot competence or the plane’s performance?

    Prof. Kamto knows that the SDF party has a much broader appeal than his MRC. Asking Joshua Osih to endorse him is bizarre. Asking John Fru Ndi for payback of the 1992 endorsement of the SDF is also bizarre.

    The humiliating experience the MRC had at the Yaounde Conference Center is very telling!!! MRC were shown the door when they tried to remove Paul Biya’s pictures from the wall rented for MRC convention. A leader must

  4. Firefighter
    April 18, 2018 at 16:13

    Kamto is one of Biya’s creatures. By accepting to sit in Biya’s cabinet, he was opening himself up to blackmail as he later discovered to his displeasure. It’s not as if his fortunes have changed since leaving the government. He’s standing outside and looking into the ring as Biya tailors the political landscape to his whims and caprices. What was his score during the recently organized senatorial elections? That is a pointer to the fact that he’s hoping against hope.

  5. Fire
    April 18, 2018 at 16:58

    @Bamendaboy = Atanga Nji ,

    Prof. Maurice Kamto is a bye product of France and I have listen to him said the form of the state is not negotiable, so which type of dialogue is talking. Dialogue has become synonymous to manipulation in the SK (Ambazonia) crisis, We Ambazonian are ready for negotiation on the terms of separation and Reparations to be paid by LRC and France.

  6. KONGOSA
    April 18, 2018 at 18:46

    @Zam-Zam ”Ayuk Tabe is another creature of Biya, Cpdm connection, he worked and stole money at Sonel”…Ha ha ha ha..i go die laugh.Thats nice to know,anyway…..

  7. KONGOSA
    April 18, 2018 at 18:47

    @Zam-Zam ”Ayuk Tabe is another creature of Biya, Cpdm connection, he worked and stole money at Sonel”…Ha ha ha ha..i go die laugh.Thats nice to know,anyway…..Have u told @Ras Tuge this latest development?

