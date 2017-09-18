Njie double gives Marseille relief [+video]

Clinton Njie scored twice as Olympique de Marseille lifted some of the clouds over them with a 2-0 win at Amiens SC on Sunday.

Amiens SC 0-2 Olympique de Marseille

THE MATCH

Amiens had won their last two matches and kept successive clean sheets, notably trouncing OGC Nice on their recent visit to the Stade de la Licorne so Marseille, who had lost their last two — conceding nine in the process — headed north nervously.

They had the first shot though Florian Thauvin (28′), but Yohann Pélé was tested by both a Gaël Kakuta free-kick (33′) and Moussa Konaté’s shot (34′) as the belligerent hosts pushed back.

Thauvin fired a free-kick just past the top corner (38′) before Njie struck his first. The Cameroon international headed into the box as Hiroki Sakai charged down the left, and when the Japan full-back’s cross skidded off Khaled Adenon, Njie did not pass up the invitation, pushing the ball over the line with his stomach (53′).

Two minutes later, the former Tottenham Hotspur man produced a more traditional finish, using his right foot to steer the ball home after playing a smart one-two with the influential Thauvin (55′) as Rudi Garcia’s men followed up their midweek UEFA Europa League win with a first Ligue 1 Conforama triumph in four outings.

THE PLAYER: Clinton Njie

With summer signing Konstantinos Mitroglu, Njie showed Garcia he is a viable alternative as the side’s central striker. Is this the season when he turns the potential he showed at Lyon and never delivered on at Spurs finally comes to the fore?

THE STAT: 1

Marseille have now lost just one of their last nine away trips in Ligue 1, winning four of them

