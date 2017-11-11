One soldier killed in northwest Cameroon

Anadolu Agency | Defense minister blames death on Anglophone activists, amid unrest in English-speaking region
YAOUNDE, Cameroon
A Cameroonian soldier was killed on Friday by suspected English-speaking activists in the country’s northwest, Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo told Anadolu Agency.
“Pvt. Yaya Emmanuel, a member of the 22nd motorized infantry battalion, was slaughtered this morning in his room in the Mamfe locality,” Assomo said, blaming the death on English-speaking activists.
He is the fourth Cameroonian officer to be killed in the English-speaking region in less than a week, but the crimes have not been claimed by Anglophone activists.
English-speaking regions of Cameroon have lived for almost a year in a state of unrest, witnessing strikes and demonstrations denouncing discrimination against the Anglophone minority in favor of the Francophone majority.
Violence left dozens of protesters dead and over 100 injured last month after tens of thousands of people began a peaceful march to proclaim the independence of Western Cameroon, also known as Ambazonia, according to the International Crisis Group.
French Cameroon gained its independence from France in 1960. In 1961, a federal state was set up when British Cameroon broke away from Great Britain and joined French Cameroon. The federal state was later dissolved in favor of a unitary state in 1972.
Since then, English-speakers say they have been marginalized, forced to use French in public institutions and schools, and use the French-Cameroon legal system.
This is what happens when dialogue becomes a luxurious commodity.
The gov’t has poorly handled the crisis, SCNC has poorly presented its case. And CMRs are killing each other.
what is certain is that there shall be no partition but killings. All camps are gently falling into their own traps. The gov't by blatantly refusing to see into a federal kinda system, and SCNC holding its grounds that negotiating is a waste of time. The gov't now thinks that revisiting its stance is a sign of weakness, SCNC cannot change course, the people would finish them. What seems to be the only option now is simply that the strongest is going to dictate his ideology.
Wish soldiers and those emulating them could know that their lives/CMR has ZERO significance in the eyes of those in Etoudi and USA—we can all kill each other as we wish.
Anyway, glad to know that some sons of refugees too are engaged in the Anglo prob—bad news for Firefighter tho…
all what you're saying there may sound like a mbuh house talk, but at the end the situation would surely not be far away from all what you're saying. Once the bushfire would be set in real motion our destiny would no longer depend on us but on others. Even the separation issue would no longer be relevant, cos all masks are going to be unveiled by then, and the people shall all discover the truth behind this whole theatre of the absurd.
Once real fire starts, Etoudi would wash its hands, likewise SCNC. And other dormant SCNCs would surface from all corners. Meaning, a case for foreign intervention—they're just praying for such scenarios to strike their deals without too much big books on their path.
And gone would be our CMR…
And gone would be our CMR…
The gov't gave the SCNC a bad name(terrorist)in order to kill them.They are doing everything to justify the killings of anglophones who want seperation.The gov't are the ones killing those gendarmes inorder to justify why they should kill anglophones.On the 1st of Oct,the gov't passed a communique that people in NW and SW should stay in their houses.Some people decided to stay in their houses.Yet,the army break into people's houses and start beating them and shooting them on their legs.People started feeling that staying at home is still not safe.People ran into bushes,while some ran to Nigeria and have become refugees.Biya has refused dialogue and is doing everything to drag us to war.He does not care about the lives of those soldiers.All he cares is his power.
