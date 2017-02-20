Police arrest gang after investor had Dh3.6m stolen at Dubai hotel

A criminal gang who lured an investor to a hotel room, beat him and stole Dh3.6 million in cash has been arrested, police say.

Dubai Police arrested seven Cameroon nationals, while Omani authorities caught three others that crossed the border.

The 10 men had been on the run for two days after the attack at a hotel in Deira on February 15.

Police said the investor had been beaten by five men.

The deal related to currency exchange and the investor told police he did not know the men before agreeing to meet them. Room service staff found him about an hour after attack.

Several of the men were in the UAE on residency visas while the others were in the country illegally.

Police did not say where the men were arrested but said the seven caught in Dubai were carrying about Dh3m.

All 10 have been referred to prosecution.

The National