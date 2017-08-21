Portugal: Vincent Aboubakar bags hat-trick for Porto [+video]

Vincent Aboubakar powered Porto to a dominant 3-0 victory over Moreirense in a Portuguese top-flight game on Sunday.

The Cameroon international was in sizzling form in front of goal and he put on a dazzling display as the Dragons secured maximum points.

The striker gave the hosts the lead in the 18th minute before getting his brace four minutes later as the hosts entered the half time interval two goals to the good.

And the striker who spent last season on loan at Turkish champions Besiktas grabbed his treble with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Aboubakar was replaced by Miguel Layun with seven minutes left while Algeria’s Yaccine Brahimi played only 45 minutes for the home side.

Sergio Conceicao’s side has taken six points from two games and next face Braga at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on August 27.

