Qui est Joshua Osih, le candidat du SDF pour la présidentielle ?

Jeune Afrique | Désigné candidat du Social democratic front (SDF, opposition) pour la présidentielle de 2018, Joshua Osih succède, à 49 ans, à John Fru Ndi, légendaire président du parti. Jeune Afrique vous présente ce mordu d’aviation tombé dans la politique.

Sa désignation à la candidature du Social democratic front (SDF), le samedi 24 février, pour la présidentielle d’octobre 2018, n’a pas été un long fleuve tranquille. Jusqu’au bout, les adversaires de Joshua Osih ont tenté de lui barrer la route. Mais le député de Douala, natif du Sud-Ouest, a tenu bon et su garder le cap.

Les Camerounais l’avaient découvert dans le costume d’un expert en aviation un soir de mai 2007, alors que le vol 507 de Kenya Airways venait de s’écraser non loin de l’aéroport de Douala. Certes, Joshua Osih était déjà second vice-président du SDF, mais nul n’imaginait qu’il pousserait John Fru Ndi vers la sortie une décennie plus tard.

Voici ce qu’il faut savoir de Joshua Osih, que tous surnomment « Josh ».

Pionnier

En 2013, Joshua Osih est le premier anglophone à accéder au poste de député pour la ville de Douala. Il est alors déjà membre du Social democratic front (SDF) depuis onze ans. Il devient ensuite vice-président de la commission des Finances de l’Assemblée nationale.

Aviateur

Passionné d’aviation, il en fait son métier dès ses 20 ans, à Douala, en 1988, alors qu’il entre à la filiale de Lufthansa au Cameroun. Après un passage en Suisse, il crée Camport PLC et Africa Travel Management, dont il est toujours le dirigeant.

Patient

Délégué du SDF pour le Sud-Ouest de 2002 à 2006, il grimpe peu à peu les échelons dans l’opposition pour devenir second vice-président en 2006 puis premier vice-président en 2012. Le 24 février, il a été choisi par le parti pour être son candidat à la présidentielle 2018.

Connecté

Très présent sur les réseaux sociaux, Joshua Osih a appris depuis longtemps à utiliser les médias à des fins politiques. Friand d’interviews, il a même agacé les anciens du SDF par sa propension à s’imposer comme le visage médiatique du parti, alors que le chairman John Fru Ndi était plus discret. Son succès médiatique et sa présence sur la Toile ont toutefois été un atout dans sa course à l’investiture pour la présidentielle 2018.

Métis

Fils d’une mère suisse, il fait ses classes dans l’aviation chez les Helvètes, au sein de World Airlines Inc. et Swissair, et rentre au Cameroun en 2000. À ses détracteurs, qui l’accuse de détenir un passeport suisse, il répond : “C’est une insulte. J’ai décidé d’être camerounais, de rester camerounais.

Du Sud Ouest

S’il est député de Douala, dans le Littoral, où il a construit sa vie professionnelle, Joshua Osih est un enfant du Sud-Ouest. Ce fils de pasteur est né, comme le patriarche Victor Mukete, à Kumba, le 9 décembre 1968, dans le département de la Meme.

Bilingue

Natif de Sud-Ouest et passé par le collègue Bali à Bamenda, Joshua Osih est un anglophone qui a fait du bilinguisme un atout majeur. Il a étudié au lycée bilingue d’adaptation de Yaoundé, dans le quartier Essos, avant de se lancer dans les affaires et dans le domaine de l’aviation.