Qui est Joshua Osih, le candidat du SDF pour la présidentielle ?

Jeune Afrique | Désigné candidat du Social democratic front (SDF, opposition) pour la présidentielle de 2018, Joshua Osih succède, à 49 ans, à John Fru Ndi, légendaire président du parti. Jeune Afrique vous présente ce mordu d’aviation tombé dans la politique.
Sa désignation à la candidature du Social democratic front (SDF), le samedi 24 février, pour la présidentielle d’octobre 2018, n’a pas été un long fleuve tranquille. Jusqu’au bout, les adversaires de Joshua Osih ont tenté de lui barrer la route. Mais le député de Douala, natif du Sud-Ouest, a tenu bon et su garder le cap.
Les Camerounais l’avaient découvert dans le costume d’un expert en aviation un soir de mai 2007, alors que le vol 507 de Kenya Airways venait de s’écraser non loin de l’aéroport de Douala. Certes, Joshua Osih était déjà second vice-président du SDF, mais nul n’imaginait qu’il pousserait John Fru Ndi vers la sortie une décennie plus tard.
Voici ce qu’il faut savoir de Joshua Osih, que tous surnomment « Josh ».
Pionnier
En 2013, Joshua Osih est le premier anglophone à accéder au poste de député pour la ville de Douala. Il est alors déjà membre du Social democratic front (SDF) depuis onze ans. Il devient ensuite vice-président de la commission des Finances de l’Assemblée nationale.
Aviateur
Passionné d’aviation, il en fait son métier dès ses 20 ans, à Douala, en 1988, alors qu’il entre à la filiale de Lufthansa au Cameroun. Après un passage en Suisse, il crée Camport PLC et Africa Travel Management, dont il est toujours le dirigeant.
Patient
Délégué du SDF pour le Sud-Ouest de 2002 à 2006, il grimpe peu à peu les échelons dans l’opposition pour devenir second vice-président en 2006 puis premier vice-président en 2012. Le 24 février, il a été choisi par le parti pour être son candidat à la présidentielle 2018.
Connecté
Très présent sur les réseaux sociaux, Joshua Osih a appris depuis longtemps à utiliser les médias à des fins politiques. Friand d’interviews, il a même agacé les anciens du SDF par sa propension à s’imposer comme le visage médiatique du parti, alors que le chairman John Fru Ndi était plus discret. Son succès médiatique et sa présence sur la Toile ont toutefois été un atout dans sa course à l’investiture pour la présidentielle 2018.
Métis
Fils d’une mère suisse, il fait ses classes dans l’aviation chez les Helvètes, au sein de World Airlines Inc. et Swissair, et rentre au Cameroun en 2000. À ses détracteurs, qui l’accuse de détenir un passeport suisse, il répond : “C’est une insulte. J’ai décidé d’être camerounais, de rester camerounais.
Du Sud Ouest
S’il est député de Douala, dans le Littoral, où il a construit sa vie professionnelle, Joshua Osih est un enfant du Sud-Ouest. Ce fils de pasteur est né, comme le patriarche Victor Mukete, à Kumba, le 9 décembre 1968, dans le département de la Meme.
Bilingue
Natif de Sud-Ouest et passé par le collègue Bali à Bamenda, Joshua Osih est un anglophone qui a fait du bilinguisme un atout majeur. Il a étudié au lycée bilingue d’adaptation de Yaoundé, dans le quartier Essos, avant de se lancer dans les affaires et dans le domaine de l’aviation.
May God Almighty lead you to victory.I see in you the man who will change Cameroon.May you be covered by the Blood of Jesus.Amen
Good luck to him.
I hardly see him winning with so many opposition candidates.
Although we need fresh blood at the helm, we need someone who has run something.
For a change of generation, we can give him a chamc, but all the others gready ones in the opposition have to give way.
Put it rightly drunk:” I hardly see him winning because of our dear Ele, Ele, CAM?”
@Firefighter
you are a naughty human being and disillusioned
Thanks for the compliment maquisard!
“we can give him a chamc, but all the others gready ones in the opposition have to give way”
Mbappe, your arrogance knows no limits. “We?” We who cannot keep an airport clean. We who have dragged Cameroon into the mud since independence? We who are so arrogant you have fueled an insurgency in a part of the country that only wanted the terms of a union respected.
Mbappe, that your “we” would not decide the fate of Cameroon this year. Wait and see.
Signed,
Original Brothajoe
NB: Ngia Chi, my dear brother where you dey?
bla bla bla rubbish polished profile..the man has never won a single election he senatorial seat he got it by nomination….he has no substances in his ideas and spend time trying to speak like aryans and use his tongues like he want to impress with it…I don’t like him and dont like his condescending attitudes.
My 5 cents…now anglofools with blind eyes bcua all that matters to them is an anglofool in etoudi will forget to critically look at him and point his failling
Jealousy!
Yeah yeah yeah what is your arguments?? I give my arguments prouve me wrong…jealousy of who?? for my age did thia guy ever or will ever give me a simole water bottle?? no…the cameroiun that made this guy what he is and all the contracts he is stealing from peoples in the parliament etc..tbey will all come out and you will start crying that he is anglofool etc…francofools are jealous…lazy MFKer!
Joshua osih tu est surement une bonne personne mais pour moi Un businessman ne peux pas diriger Un pays mais comme tu aime le cameroun sil te plait mes toi sur la platforme NOW Akere Muna il est le meilleur tickets pour la presidentiale ses Un avocat international et notre pays a d’abord besoin de justice pasquil ya trop d injustice au cameroun si tu faisais aumoin le social sa devais Aller pasque si toi akere Muna cabal libi kawala kamto et Un parti du north forme une coalition le RDPC vas tombe ya meme pas a discute meme sil ya fraude et enfin on sera libere du cancer RDPC
@ The Man,
What do you mean “a businessman cannot run a countrt”? Do you know what Donald J. Trump was doing before becoming the 45th president of USA?
I wish you good luck Mr. Osih.
This is an unknown quantity or a johnny just come. He will only be good for
a window dressing and the major players in the game, will become faces
behind the mask. The people will soon make him a monster before he himself
knows it. That is how it started with biya.
En fin de compte qu’est ce que vous voulez meme ces Camerounais toujours en train de tout critiquer sans apporter aucune solution.
Ce jeune homme se présente, vous critiquez, Biya se représente, vous recritiquez, n’importe qui qui ose sortir du lot, vous n’apportez aucun soutien!
Nous savons tous comment ca se passe, au moins, donnez lui la chance, meme s’il fait un mois à Etoudi, on s’en fou, l’essentiel est que Biya dégage.
Pour l’instant C’est l’essentiel, peu importe qui va à Etoudi, on pourra toujours le changer aprés.
Joshua, barrister [email protected], pour moi peu importe, je veux voir une nouvelle tete au Palais, meme pour une semaine.
For once I agree with you.
There you go again Soyakutsi! Biya is untouchable according to you, because he is France and France is the UN, yet you want us to Osih a chance to fight against Elecam, Biya, France and the UN! You can’t have your cake and eat it ma’am! We are not criticizing Osih for the sake of criticism, it’s because he and his boss Fru Ndi have been outplayed time and again by Biya. The same structures Biya uses are still in place and it is not when Osih goes it alone this time around that something will change. Is Elecam impartial? If not , what is Osih doing not to relive the heartbreak of the past? This is the reality and I hope you understand us too. You like taking these explanations for a challenge, but they are just the truth.
…you want us to believe Osih has a chance to fight…
I hope the opposition is not going to betray us this time around. Anything short of a collective platform of the opposition is game over.
The only viable hope that can rescue our country is a new system that would put the Anglo problem on the table for immediate and sincere talks—Etoudi counts too much on force. Force can only reinforce the position of extremists.
And assuming the system changes and extremists still refuse to come to the table, there’ll be no choice but to create a secret force that would track and deal with them wherever they are in the West. Time for soft talks would be over…
No collective shit has a chance against Elecam! Reform elecam and I will even send Ngando to beat Biya! A new system comes from fair elections, not putting Biya 50 meters ahead of his competitors and pretending the race is fair. Luring already disadvantaged candidates in an election we know they will not win is criminal, it’s even treason against the country!
You know as well as every other Cameroonian that collective platform for the opposition will not work. Not this time and not ever. If you have been following Cameroon politics, you will know some of the reasons why. What i truly hope for is that Biya does not get an absolute majority in the first round. It is only from this point that I think the opposition can wake up or think collective fight. With respect to the current candidates for the opposition, I think the biggest wrangling will be between Osih and Muna. Osih has a problem in that hardcore SDF guys are not behind him, but he has an advantage in that he can rally support on the other side of the Mongo. Muna want to go with the middle guy kind of card, it seem like it is selling for now, but I doubt in a few months time
“The Peoples President” because SDF says power belongs to the people. Until the people decide , any politician labor in vain!
Sparrow pour toi Donald trump cest le plus idiot des president Americain depuis 100 ans pour moi Akere muna est l ideal pour une tres bonne transitions au cameroun joshua peux arrive quand Akere muna aura stabilize le pays maintenant la on a besoin d un homme de loi de justice et Akere muna ou joshua osih ne peux pas gagne une election au cameroun sans coalition impossible il faut que Akere muna joshua osih maurice kamto cabral libi kawala et le representant de Undp forme une coalition qui peux battre le Rdpc sinon Paul biya sera toujour president
We pour our blessings on you Sir. Your patience and endurance will take you to the top of the mountain. You have all what it takes to be president. Young and energetic, an intellectual of high standard, and good leadership qualities. Your detractors will only make you more stronger and inspire you to fly without wings.
Osih is sdf and sdf is fru ndi. Truth is that this anglo party can not win the presidency at
this time. Not even in the lifetime of it`s chairman. Don`t get excited, because little
names like george weah, made it.