Secessionist Crisis in Cameroon Risks Sliding Into a Rebellion

Bloomberg | A secessionist push in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions is on the brink of a full-blown revolt, threatening political stability in a country ruled by one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.
Following a crackdown on independence supporters who tried to raise flags on government buildings in the central African nation’s English-speaking regions in October, at least 16 members of the security forces have been killed in attacks the government blames on the activists. This month a mob of 200 men besieged a paramilitary police station, according to the government.
It marks a dangerous turn in the crisis that began about a year ago with peaceful protests against the French language’s dominance in courtrooms and schools. Attacks on the military “presented those activists who were against armed combat before with a fait accompli — those who want to take up arms now have the upper hand,” said Hans De Marie Heungoup from the International Crisis Group. “There’s a real risk of rebellion that could make the Anglophone regions ungovernable.”
The secession issue in Cameroon echoes a global trend spanning from Iraqi Kurdistan and Catalonia in Spain, where leaders this year led thwarted drives for independence, to Africa itself. In neighboring Nigeria there are new calls for a southeastern Biafran state, 50 years after a previous attempt led to a civil war that claimed a million lives. Meanwhile, Kenya’s political opposition, smarting from an election loss they blame on rigging, have warned some regions could seek to secede.
Vital Ports
Cameroon’s English-speaking minority, about a fifth of the population, has complained of marginalization for decades and many highly educated Anglophones have moved abroad. The country, whose roads and ports are vital for landlocked neighbors such as oil-producing Chad, was split after World War I into a French-run zone and a smaller, British-controlled area.
Radical factions of the protest movement in the Northwest and Southwest regions now refer to the area as Ambazonia and discuss armed struggle on social media. About 20 percent of the population in the affected regions is estimated to support secession, according to the Brussels-based International Crisis Group.
The unrest comes as Cameroon’s army struggles to halt a spate of bombings and raids by the Islamist militant organization Boko Haram near the northern border with Nigeria. While Boko Haram forced thousands of Cameroonians to flee their homes last year, the secession campaign poses a much bigger threat to the government, Heungoup said by phone from Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.
“Even if Boko Haram killed a lot of people, it was clear from the onset that they would never threaten or capture the state,” he said. “But the Anglophone crisis calls the foundations of the Cameroonian state into question.”
Heavy-handed Response
President Paul Biya, who calls the secessionists criminals, is seeking to extend his 35-year rule in elections next year. Biya is the continent’s second-longest serving head of state, after Teodoro Obiang of neighboring Equatorial Guinea. Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe since 1980, resigned in November.
Some say the radicalization is a result of a heavy-handed government response that’s left dozens of people killed in protests this year and some leaders jailed. While the government initially ignored the crisis, it switched tactics in a bid to suppress the movement. The internet was cut off for several months in the two regions and a nighttime curfew was imposed. Activists responded by organizing general strikes in the biggest towns, leaving schools and businesses closed.
Ambazonia now has a self-proclaimed president, a flag and an official government website. Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland spent five days in Cameroon this month in an attempt to defuse the crisis.
“When this crisis was in its beginning stages, the government thought it could kill a few protesters, arrest others and heavily militarize the North West and South regions for the crisis to be over,” said Shadrack Mbirwang, an activist who claims to be a member of the Ambazonia army. “This time around, we are ready to fight and fight till the restoration of our statehood.”
— With assistance by Divine Ntaryike Jr
One mistake with this write-up…..upwards of 80% is for restoration of statehood. 2 countries came together inn a mutual arrangement. However, deception and greed has forced Southern Cameroons to want out.
If Biya thinks he has the right to single handedly change the name of the country from United Republic to LRC and removing one star from the flag,it therefore means that,HE Ayuk Tabe also have the right to change the name of SC to Ambasonia and come with his own flag of the former British trust territory,which of course, do not belong to LRC.What is good for the goose,is also good for the ganders.Now,it depends on which state u belong to,in order to choose which flag to burn and which one to pay allegience to.As for me,I will burn the flag created by Biya and pay allegience to the one created by HE Sesekou and co…While @Ras Tuge and @Zam Zam will pay allegience to the one star flag created by Biya…Biya,we command u to release all Ambasonians from jail,including those who burn your flag
Bloomberg prefers to interview Marie Heungoup in Kenya instead of doing so with President Ayuk Tabe in the USA, one of the 30,000 Refugees in Nigeria or ground zero resistance comrades. Who cares about all these hyperventilating media anyway? Biya has used all the treasury money to bribe you enough. We are going to take what is ours by force. Ambazonia!
Very misleading essay with the assistance of someone who is not even a journalist.
People we have to talk facts here:
1) quote: “The secession issue in Cameroon echoes a global trend spanning from Iraqi Kurdistan and Catalonia in Spain …” untrue as the people of catalonia and the kurds are homogeneous group of people and that is not the case in the so-called ambazonia.
2) quote: “Cameroon’s English-speaking minority, about a fifth of the population, has complained of marginalization for decades and many highly educated Anglophones have moved abroad …”
misleading as there is no heavy “English-speaking minority” in cameroon, there is an area that was under the british rule for a period of time and whose population has a minority that speaks english.
3) quote: “Ambazonia now has a self-proclaimed president, a flag and an official government website.”
rubbish. this is some lost souls minds. Virtual does not equate reality
This insane gorilla @Mbappe again! Why don’t you start by telling Baroness Scotland her ancestry is West African and she can never be British? Does your air mud filled head even understand the context of English-Speaking? You started by brutalizing us, proceeded to killing us into submission and now trying to call us family! No no no we are not family! Your family is in Gabon, EG and Congo droopy mouth gorilla.! Ambazonia has an elected president, a government, a flag, anthem, a DoD and an army. There’s absolutely nothing you can do about it forest gorilla.
Mbappe is confused, please. Don`t worsen his situation.
Who is this nitwit called Mbappe! Another Biya agent! Xmas remittances to Cameroon dropped by 95% this year. The worst is yet to Come and Mugabenization of Biya would be a laughing matter soon for the LR.
The soldiers are dying virtually it is not real, they shall rise again.
Living in denial as usual
Stop misleading your audience with wrong information. The 22nd september and 1st of October 2017 events proof otherwise.About 80 percent of us Anglophones want to separate from the Came round.By the grace of God, it shall come to pass.