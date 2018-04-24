Two more Anglophone activists slammed heavy jail terms

Journal du Cameroun | Two more anglophone activists have been slammed heavy jail sentences by the Yaounde military court in relation to the ongoing crisis in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon.

Alobwede Van Kingsley and Bezeng Mervin Akwang were slammed heavy jail sentences on Monday, April 16 by the Yaounde military court.

Alobwede Van Kingsley was found guilty of charges including secession and rebellion and was thus slammed a 13-year jail sentence with a one million FCFA fine.

On his part, Bezeng Mervin Akwang was handed an 11-year jail sentence for being an accomplice to Alobwede Van Kingsley and was also given a one-million FCFA fine.

They are the latest set of Anglophones to be sentenced by the military court after Penn Terence, Joseph Ngwang Ngalim and two others were recently slammed heavy jailed sentences.

Another badge of Anglophone activists arrives the Yaounde military court on Tuesday including Mancho Bibixy as the defense counsel is expected to present their case before a judgment is passed.