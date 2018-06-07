U.S. military continues to support Cameroon’s military

That’s despite US accusations of targeted killings
CNN | WASHINGTON (CNN) – The U.S. military is continuing to provide assistance to military forces from the African nation of Cameroon despite the U.S. ambassador to that country recently accusing Cameroonian troops of carrying out “targeted killings” in its campaign against the country’s Anglophone separatists.
The African nation has been beset by violence between the government, which is led by French speakers, and Anglophones who inhabit English-speaking regions of Cameroon.
“There has been no change to the assistance (the Department of Defense) provides to Cameroon as a direct result of violence in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Sheryll Klinkel told CNN.
Following his meeting with President Paul Biya last month, U.S. Ambassador Peter Henry Barlerin gave a speech that accused pro-government Cameroonian security forces of conducting “targeted killings, detentions without access to legal support, family, or the Red Cross, and burning and looting of villages.”
Barlerin also accused Anglophone separatists of committing “murders of gendarmes, kidnapping of government officials, and burning of schools.”
The U.S. has hundreds of troops in Cameroon tasked with training, advising and assisting local forces in their fight against ISIS West Africa, Boko Haram and other violent extremist organizations in the Lake Chad Basin region.
Asked if any U.S.-backed Cameroonian units were participating in the actions in the Anglophone areas, the Pentagon told CNN that all military assistance to Cameroon is “subject to an end-use monitoring process to ensure that DoD-funded assistance is not directed away from its intended purpose.”
She added that U.S. law prohibits the Department of Defense from “providing any training, equipment, or other assistance to a unit of a foreign security force if DoD has credible information that the unit has committed a gross violation of human rights.”
Klinkel said U.S. Africa Command, which oversees U.S. military operations on the continent, “will continue to coordinate all matters of security cooperation closely with Ambassador Barlerin and fully supports his efforts to encourage Cameroonians to commit to dialogue and resolving issues in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon in a peaceful and democratic manner.”
However, when asked if the U.S.-trained units had been transferred from the fight against ISIS and Boko Haram to the Anglophone regions, Klinkel said the Department of Defense “fully recognizes that Cameroon is a sovereign nation and can transfer personnel between units.”
This is not the first time questions have been raised about the U.S. military’s support for Cameroonian security forces.
U.S. Africa Command launched an investigation last August to determine if U.S. personnel were aware of allegations of torture of suspected terrorists being carried out by U.S.-trained Cameroonian troops at a base that was also frequently used by U.S. military advisers.
Klinkel said the results of that investigation have not been made public.
What did you expect? Peace and stability in Cameroon is key for whole whole subregion. A divided country can only bring kaos. This is for the misguided souls who still hope for a foreign intervention. Not happening.
The US position is clear and unambiguous:
1. The military aid is geared towards EXCLUSIVELY Boko Haram
2. It has NOTHING to do with the so-called “secessionists” ( the correct word is S-E-P-A-R-A-T-I-S-TS )
THE WAR CONTINUES….
@James Keep consoling yourself.Is US supporting Cameroon military to fight boko haram for nothing?the answer is a big no.Most countries,including the US,may not be in support of the partition of Cameroon.But make no mistake to think that they are in support of the centralisation of political powers,in the hand of an individual,in a so called,bilingual country.The only country that may be in support of the centralisation of political powers in French Cameroon could be France.No other country,is in support of u,people,centralising powers in Yaounde.
@Kongossa. The absolute best secessionist could get of out this crisis is Effective Decentralization, or, in an extraordinary circumstance a 10 States Federation. Separation or Two States Federation will never happen bcoz it benefit no one other than Ambazonian dreamers.
They (foreign powers) don’t care at all about your personal grievances, but their interest only.
@James The US ambassador could not be talking about “targeted killings” without proofs.For that reason,Donald Trump have told Biya to step down,so that he can be sent to ICC to face justice.If Biya cares,he should listen if not,let him continue the war of ”targetted killings”…A word for the wise is sufficient.
@Kongossa. USA can cares less if Biya is in power or not. All they cares about is stability in the region. Biya is one of US best ally in Africa, for Cameroon has always voted in favor of the US whenever Biya was asked to do so.
You tend to overanalyze stuff. The US ambassador was in its role of denonciating what he sees. ( he also talked bout secessionist crimes by the way.) But to go from there to conclude that they want Biya out is delusional. Keep dreaming. You can hate Pr. Biya, but the man is a tactical genius. When has the US ever send their ally to ICC?