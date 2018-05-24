US Ambassador leaves Cameroon amidst diplomatic fracas

Journal du Cameroun | The United States Ambassador to Cameroon Peter Henry Balerin has left the country for the United amidst the diplomatic fracas between both countries.
According to a source at the US Embassy in Yaounde, the Ambassador left for the United States for his due leave and is said to resume duty on June 7.
However, the departure has been interpreted in several quarters as a result of his meeting with Cameroon’s Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella on Thursday.
According to a strong worded communiqué read over Cameroon’s State radio on Wednesday, Lejeune Mbella Mbella expressed Cameroon government’s strong disapproval of Ambassador Balerin’s statement on May 18 after meeting with the Head of State Paul Biya.
Peter Henry Balerin had accused the Cameroonioan Government of carrying out targeted killings in the North West and South West regions and called on the Head of State Paul Biya to think of his legacy and proposed Nelson Mandela and George Washington as models.
The Cameroonian Minister expressed the Cameroonian Government’s strong disapproval of the Ambassador’s outing both in form and in style.
He reminded the US Diplomat of the Cameroonian people’s collective will to elect their President and said it has never been the President’s wish to stay in power.
According to the communiqué, the US Ambassador apologized to the Cameroonian government and said his comments had been misunderstood and distorted by the press.
He delivered the message to strongman Paul Biya just like Bill Richardson told Mobutu in a certain afternoon of May 1987. The message landed like a thunder bolt at Etoudi. Mr Biya has failed to transform Cameroun and instead invented an authoritarian and monarchical style presidency, far worse than President Ahidjo, that finally destroyed the Cameroon federation, usurped democracy and thrown the country into an internecine war. The fact the US Ambassador got summoned at the Foreign Ministry speaks volumes.
If at all the ambassador insulted the Cameroonian people or people, he did so himself and on media. Won’t he follow up with same measure in his apology? Why would Mr. Minister summarize the ambassador’s? Did Mr. Ambassador become dumb after the meeting with Mr. Minister?
LRC IS NOW ON THE RADAR OF THE US GOVERNMENT.
That is surely an apocalyptic situation for Biya.
LRC has inadvertently internationalised the Anglophone Question. Theis scenario is unquestionably a blessing to our struggle.
“Today Mbella Lejeune Mbella wants to assume that only the regime is competent enough to feed the international community with fabricated lies and because like ever liar and lies, there is an expiring date and that expiring date is now and the regime is caught flat footed.
When a regime wants to collapse, every decision that it initiates is its Waterloo and Watergate and Mbella Lejeune has done his worst blunder that his summons of the American Ambassador to Yaoundé was written and signed by him.
When did he even read diplomacy and have Cameroonians now seen the emptiness of the graduands of their much trumpeted International Institute for Public and International relationship?
Mbella Lejeune Mbella has lighted a gaz plant that no fire fighting brigade even from France can doff off”
But If really the Ambassador has apologized, why did the minister summon him again . Don’t trust this terrorist government
No, he won’t go back to the media after being educated about the praxis of diplomatic agencies.
These things are too big for you fellows to understand. Don’t be surprised that the ambassador gets replaced for his embarrassing conduct. The conclusion of this report speaks volumes and that’s that.
The Ambassador was recalled by the State Department for consultation.
His departure is surely a blessing to our legitimate struggle. He is now free to inform the Executive branch and Congress about the genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity being perpetrated by LRC terrorists.
He will draw their attention to fact that France has imposed a cruel Dictator on Cameroonians for 36 years and counting.
This french puppet has transformed a once breadbasket of Africa into a BASKET CASE. He will warn them that another 7 years term of this Dictator will surely transform the country into another Libya or Syria
Surely Donald John Trump will sooner or later give Biya an appropriate response.
The Anglophone Question has now officially entered US politics.
THE WAR CONTINUES.
@Mvomeka
I really like that expression: From breadbasket to basket case. I wish you were wrong!
You fellows underestimate Cameroon at your own peril.
The government has been very merciful in the handling of the delusional scoundrels that have taken up arms against the Motherland.
Some say America will destroy Cameroon in one second but they forget the country they are talking about.
The issue in Cameroon will be resolved by Cameroonians. So whether the ambassador has been recalled for consultations, or to be reprimanded; or even just to enjoy his due leave, as the report states, Cameroon will confront the unjustified act of aggression and crime against peace.
The world’s biggest reserve of uranium has been discovered in the northern regions of Cameroon, and this ambassador with such poor diplomatic skills may simply have compromised America’s hopes for an invitation to dinner.
“Has been discovered”? Transforming ancient history into current event is quite a feat! As far back as 1969, Louis Paul Aujoulat knew of uranium deposits in the Adamaoua and as main adviser to the government of President Ahidjo, did everything to make sure no drumbeats took place (a similar policy that was adopted when Victoria changed names to Limbe to keep the hawks away from the discovery of the black gold along the west coast).
But then the story of uranium is not different from that of coffee, cocoa, rubber, banana, coltran, diamond, gold and the rest. The country’s reserves of coltran do not automatically become cell phones, do they? Primary products need processing and that is where the country’s external partners cannot be dismissed so easily!
They cannot be dismissed for now… but they cannot invite themselves! What was known about the uranium deposits in the sixties is just a minute fraction of what has actually been discovered today: an extensive deposit that spans two regions in northern Cameroon.
We are no longer in the dark ages… By the way, we have some 300 US soldiers (technicians) already up there while the US ambassador is fumbling.
I must say I’m extremely glad at the rate at which Paul biya is inavetainly putting a gun to his own head.
Hahahaha… it looks more like the ambassador would hasten the deportation from the US of all those (tiny minority) that are fuelling acts of aggression, and promoting crimes against peace in Cameroon. He left hurriedly after having a serious discussion with the Cameroonian authorities.
Wuna tink sey man pikin fo Cameroon na get seed fo waist bot weaget it, man.
Let put it simple in basic arythmetics: Trump is a good freind of Macron/ Bolloré, who in their turn are good freinds to Biya. Cameroon in their eyes is not even considered a Country. Cameroon for all these big maffia bosses who control this capitalist world we are living in, is just a big plantatation ful of natural ressources. Nothing more. They can’t care less if some negros are killing each other and dying like flies somewhere in that jungle.
If these people wanted to move Biya, they will have done that long ago.
How on earth can people beleive in 2018 that AmeriKKKa will come to their” rescue ” somewhere in Africa just because they speak English?
USA will never put their interests in jeopardys because of some black Africans lives. NEVER.
You are on your own people! Fix it.