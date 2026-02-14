USCIS Sets Monthly Targets to Strip Citizenship from Foreign-Born Americans

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Trump administration is significantly ramping up efforts to strip citizenship from foreign-born Americans, moving what was once a rare legal action into a primary pillar of immigration enforcement.

Internal guidance recently issued to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) field offices sets an aggressive new target: identifying 100 to 200 denaturalization cases per month for the 2026 fiscal year. To put that in perspective, between 2017 and early 2025, the Justice Department filed only about 120 such cases in total.

Why is this happening?

The administration frames this expansion as a “war on fraud” designed to restore integrity to the immigration system. By shifting resources and sending experts to field offices nationwide, the government aims to create a steady pipeline of cases for the Department of Justice to litigate.

Who is being targeted?

While the administration claims to prioritize serious cases, the new quotas have raised concerns about who might be swept up. Priority categories include:

Criminal Activity: Individuals linked to gangs, cartels, or violent offenses.

Financial Fraud: Specifically cases involving Medicaid, Medicare, or government fraud.

Vetting Discrepancies: People who allegedly obtained citizenship through “willful misrepresentation” or by concealing material facts—even from decades ago.

The Legal Reality

Denaturalization is not an automatic process. It requires a federal court order, and the government still carries a high burden of proof to show that citizenship was obtained illegally.

However, the shift toward a quota-based system is what worries legal experts. Critics argue that forcing officials to meet monthly targets could turn a precise legal tool into a “blunt instrument,” potentially targeting law-abiding citizens for minor, unintentional paperwork errors made years in the past.

Key Takeaway: For the 26 million naturalized citizens in the U.S., this policy shift marks a transition from citizenship being viewed as an “irrevocable status” to one that is under active, systematic review.

Given the aggressive push toward denaturalization in 2026, finding reliable legal support is the first priority. Because denaturalization cases are handled in federal court and do not entitle you to a government-appointed lawyer, having a defense strategy is essential.

Here are the key organizations and resources currently providing specialized guidance and defense for naturalized citizens:

1. National Legal Defense & Directories

If you have been contacted by USCIS or the Department of Justice, these organizations can help you find specialized federal litigators:

Immigration Advocates Network (IAN): They maintain a National Immigration Legal Services Directory that allows you to filter by “Naturalization/Citizenship” to find nonprofit legal aid in your specific state.

Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC): A major hub for “Know Your Rights” materials specifically regarding denaturalization. While they don’t represent individuals directly, their Denaturalization FAQ is a gold standard for understanding the process.

National Immigration Project (NIPNLG): A membership organization of attorneys that often leads high-level litigation against systemic enforcement spikes. They provide technical assistance to lawyers defending complex cases.

2. Strategic Defense & Advocacy

American Immigration Council: This group tracks policy shifts and provides “practice advisories” that your lawyer can use to fight back against quota-driven cases or “materiality” arguments.

RAICES: Known for aggressive removal defense, they have expanded their focus to protect families from enforcement actions that threaten to strip legal status.

United We Dream: While primarily youth-led, they offer extensive resources for “safety planning” and community protection for mixed-status families and naturalized individuals.

Quick Checklist: If You Are Contacted

If you receive a notice or a visit from USCIS investigators regarding your naturalization: