Yaoundé: 4 pupils die in school stampede

CRTV A comedy show turned tragic at the Government Primary school Group 3, Ekoudou in Yaoundé. Four pupils; two boy and two girls died in a stampede that occurred Wednesday, 21st March 2018 as pupils scrambled for access into a hall for a school entertainment event.

Moustapha Ali, Baba Ibrahim, Zenabou Oumarou and Fortune Wandji where confirmed dead by rescue units. Nine other school children were rushed to different health facilities in Yaounde in a critical state.

The Secretary of State in the Ministry of Basic Education was at the scene to have first-hand information of the incident. He said the government has taken emergency measures to provide treatment to all the children who were victims of the stampede.

He extended the condolences of the government to the families that lost their children in the unfortunate incident before stating that financing assistance has been made available to assist them with burial rites.

An emergency meeting was also organized to evaluate the situation. At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Basic Education Youssouf Hadjidja Alim issued an order suspending classes in the school till the close of investigations.

Parents whose children attend the school have been in a state of shock since the incident occurred. Most of them have visited the different hospitals to check on the state of health of their children.