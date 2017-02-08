Young Cameroonian among the grand prize winners of the latest ‘Google Code-in’ contest

Google Code?in 2016 – Winners were announced on Jan 30th 2017

Google Code?in is a contest introducing pre-university students to open source development.

How Google Code-in Works

In the fall, Google chooses more than a dozen Open Source organizations to participate. The organizations create a large list of short (3-5 hour) tasks for students to work on. Tasks are categorized as: Code, Documentation/Training, Outreach/Research, Quality Assurance, or User Interface.

Below is the list of 2016 Grand Prize winners. These 34 teens completed an astounding 842 total tasks. Each Grand Prize winner will be flown to the Google campus for four days this summer to meet with Google engineers and enjoy the Bay Area.

GRAND PRIZE WINNERS

Name Organization Country Matthew Marting Apertium United States Shardul Chiplunkar Apertium United States Michal Hanus BRL-CAD Czech Republic Sudhanshu Agarwal BRL-CAD India Alexandru Bratosin CCExtractor Development Romania Evgeny Shulgin CCExtractor Development Russian Federation Joshua Pan Copyleft Games Group United States Shriank Kanaparti Copyleft Games Group India Dhanat Satta-awalo Drupal Thailand Utkarsh Dixit Drupal India Kaisar Arkhan FOSSASIA Indonesia Oana Ro?ca FOSSASIA Romania Raefaldhi Amartya Junior Haiku Indonesia Vanisha Kesswani Haiku India Ilya Bizyaev KDE Russian Federation Sergey Popov KDE Russian Federation Anshuman Agarwal MetaBrainz India Daniel Hsing MetaBrainz Hong Kong Dhruv Shrivastava Mifos India Sawan Kumar Mifos India Ong Jia Wei, Isaac Moving Blocks Singapore Scott Moses Sunarto Moving Blocks Indonesia Mira Yang OpenMRS United States Nji Collins OpenMRS Cameroon Cristian García Sugar Labs Uruguay Tymon Radzik Sugar Labs Poland August van de Ven SCoRe Netherlands Deniz Karakay SCoRe Turkey Jacqueline Bronger Systers Germany Soham Sen Systers India Filip Grzywok Wikimedia Poland Justin Du Wikimedia United States Sampriti Panda Zulip India Tommy Ip Zulip United Kingdom

And below are the Finalists. Each of these 51 students will receive a digital certificate of completion, a GCI t-shirt and hooded sweatshirt.

FINALISTS