Young Cameroonian among the grand prize winners of the latest ‘Google Code-in’ contest

Google Code?in 2016 – Winners were announced on Jan 30th 2017

Nji Collins

Google Code?in is a contest introducing pre-university students to open source development.

How Google Code-in Works

In the fall, Google chooses more than a dozen Open Source organizations to participate. The organizations create a large list of short (3-5 hour) tasks for students to work on. Tasks are categorized as: Code, Documentation/Training, Outreach/Research, Quality Assurance, or User Interface.

Below is the list of 2016 Grand Prize winners. These 34 teens completed an astounding 842 total tasks. Each Grand Prize winner will be flown to the Google campus for four days this summer to meet with Google engineers and enjoy the Bay Area.

GRAND PRIZE WINNERS

 

Name Organization Country
Matthew Marting Apertium United States
Shardul Chiplunkar Apertium United States
Michal Hanus BRL-CAD Czech Republic
Sudhanshu Agarwal BRL-CAD India
Alexandru Bratosin CCExtractor Development Romania
Evgeny Shulgin CCExtractor Development Russian Federation
Joshua Pan Copyleft Games Group United States
Shriank Kanaparti Copyleft Games Group India
Dhanat Satta-awalo Drupal Thailand
Utkarsh Dixit Drupal India
Kaisar Arkhan FOSSASIA Indonesia
Oana Ro?ca FOSSASIA Romania
Raefaldhi Amartya Junior Haiku Indonesia
Vanisha Kesswani Haiku India
Ilya Bizyaev KDE Russian Federation
Sergey Popov KDE Russian Federation
Anshuman Agarwal MetaBrainz India
Daniel Hsing MetaBrainz Hong Kong
Dhruv Shrivastava Mifos India
Sawan Kumar Mifos India
Ong Jia Wei, Isaac Moving Blocks Singapore
Scott Moses Sunarto Moving Blocks Indonesia
Mira Yang OpenMRS United States
Nji Collins OpenMRS Cameroon
Cristian García Sugar Labs Uruguay
Tymon Radzik Sugar Labs Poland
August van de Ven SCoRe Netherlands
Deniz Karakay SCoRe Turkey
Jacqueline Bronger Systers Germany
Soham Sen Systers India
Filip Grzywok Wikimedia Poland
Justin Du Wikimedia United States
Sampriti Panda Zulip India
Tommy Ip Zulip United Kingdom

And below are the Finalists. Each of these 51 students will receive a digital certificate of completion, a GCI t-shirt and hooded sweatshirt.

FINALISTS
Name Organization
Bror Hultberg Apertium
Kamil Bujel Apertium
Ngadou Sylvestre Apertium
Apratim Ranjan Chakrabarty BRL-CAD
Tianyue Gao BRL-CAD
Trung Nguyen Hoang BRL-CAD
Danila Fedorin CCExtractor Development
Manveer Basra CCExtractor Development
Matej Plavevski CCExtractor Development
Daniel Wee Soong Lim Copyleft Games Group
Jonathan Pan Copyleft Games Group
Oscar Belletti Copyleft Games Group
Ashmith Kifah Sheik Meeran Drupal
Heervesh Lallbahadur Drupal
Neeraj Pandey Drupal
Adarsh Kumar FOSSASIA
Ridhwanul Haque FOSSASIA
Sanchit Mishra FOSSASIA
Dmytro Shynkevych Haiku
Stephanie Fu Haiku
Tudor Nazarie Haiku
Harpreet Singh KDE
Sangeetha S KDE
Spencer Brown KDE
Daniel Theis MetaBrainz
Divya Prakash Mittal MetaBrainz
Tigran Kostandyan MetaBrainz
Illia Andrieiev Mifos
Justin Du Mifos
Tan Gemicioglu Mifos
J Young Kim Moving Blocks
Maxim Borsch Moving Blocks
Quinn Roberts Moving Blocks
Shivani Thaker OpenMRS
Tenzin Zomkyi OpenMRS
Yusuf Karim OpenMRS
Emily Ong Hui Qi Sugar Labs
Euan Ong Sugar Labs
Pablo Salomón Ortega Quintana Sugar Labs
Basil Najjar SCoRe
Jupinder Parmar SCoRe
Thu?n Nguy?n SCoRe
Muaaz Kasker Systers
Muhammed Shamil K Systers
Phoebe Fletcher Systers
David Siedtmann Wikimedia
Nikita Volobuev Wikimedia
Yurii Shnitkovskyi Wikimedia
Cynthia Lin Zulip
Rafid Aslam Zulip
Robert Hönig Zulip

 

