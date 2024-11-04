15 Days Later, Onana Speaks Out with Strong Words About Ngannou

Share Facebook

Afrique Sports | André Onana didn’t hide his admiration for Francis Ngannou, who recently claimed the championship title in the PFL.

Francis Ngannou made a stunning comeback to MMA with a decisive victory over Brazilian Renan Ferreira in the Battle of Giants, hosted by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) on October 19, 2024. This highly anticipated showdown ended in just 3 minutes and 32 seconds, with Ngannou securing a technical knockout in the first round.

Francis Ngannou is a true national pride for Cameroon. His knockout victory over Ferreira on October 19 has only deepened the admiration his country holds for him. As the second strongest man in the world, he proudly represents Cameroon, raising its flag high on the international stage.

André Onana Admires Francis Ngannou

During his appearance on the show Talent d’Afrique on Canal+, André Onana openly expressed his admiration for fighter Francis Ngannou. The Manchester United goalkeeper spoke very eloquently about him.