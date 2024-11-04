15 Days Later, Onana Speaks Out with Strong Words About Ngannou

Afrique Sports | André Onana didn’t hide his admiration for Francis Ngannou, who recently claimed the championship title in the PFL.
Francis Ngannou made a stunning comeback to MMA with a decisive victory over Brazilian Renan Ferreira in the Battle of Giants, hosted by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) on October 19, 2024. This highly anticipated showdown ended in just 3 minutes and 32 seconds, with Ngannou securing a technical knockout in the first round.
Francis Ngannou is a true national pride for Cameroon. His knockout victory over Ferreira on October 19 has only deepened the admiration his country holds for him. As the second strongest man in the world, he proudly represents Cameroon, raising its flag high on the international stage.
André Onana Admires Francis Ngannou
During his appearance on the show Talent d’Afrique on Canal+, André Onana openly expressed his admiration for fighter Francis Ngannou. The Manchester United goalkeeper spoke very eloquently about him.
Francis Ngannou is our national symbol. He’s one of the biggest stars of our country—actually, I’d say he’s the biggest right now. What he’s achieving for us is remarkable. He represents Cameroon at the highest level, putting our country in the spotlight. Thanks to him, Cameroon shines whenever MMA, boxing, or combat sports are mentioned. It’s incredible. As a fan, I’m proud to see him reach such heights. He’s in the pantheon of champions. We can only ask him to keep staying there and to keep making us proud.