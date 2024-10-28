Tragic Wedding: Bride Dies in Front of Husband and Guests in Douala | + video

Share Facebook

In Douala, Cameroon, a tragic incident occurred during a wedding on October 26, 2024, when the bride, Sorelle Manuella, suddenly collapsed and died in front of her husband and wedding guests.

The event took place in the Kotto neighborhood, where the celebration turned to sorrow as Manuella, while singing a surprise song for her husband, unexpectedly fell to the ground. Efforts to revive her failed, and she was transported to the Ad Lucem Sable Hospital, but she passed away en route.

Suspicions of poisoning have circulated on social media, sparking sadness and outrage. Manuella leaves behind her grieving husband and three daughters, the youngest just a few months old.