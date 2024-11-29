20 killed after boat capsize in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Xinhua | At least 20 people were killed on Thursday after a boat capsized in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to witnesses and security sources.

The boat capsized as it was transporting passengers from Darak island in the Logone-et-Chari division of region, witnesses told Xinhua Thursday evening.

Local media reported that more casualties are expected, as rescuers search for more victims.

Security sources said that a formal investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident.

Boat accidents are common in the region often caused by overloading, faulty operations and severe weather