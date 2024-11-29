20 killed after boat capsize in Cameroon

November 29, 2024 Leave a comment

Xinhua | At least 20 people were killed on Thursday after a boat capsized in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to witnesses and security sources.

The boat capsized as it was transporting passengers from Darak island in the Logone-et-Chari division of region, witnesses told Xinhua Thursday evening.

Local media reported that more casualties are expected, as rescuers search for more victims.

Security sources said that a formal investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident.

Boat accidents are common in the region often caused by overloading, faulty operations and severe weather

Check Also

Douala Port Resumes CFA10bn Project to Remove 50 Shipwrecks

Business in Cameroon | The Italian company Lucatelli, specializing in port works, has resumed its …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2024, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved