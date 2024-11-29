Douala Port Awards $3.8mln Dock Fender Replacement Contract to French Firm

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | The Port Authority of Douala (PAD) has selected the French company Entreprise Jean Negri et Fils (EJN Negri) to replace the cylindrical dock fenders along quays 1 to 13 at the Douala port. This decision follows an international tender process launched on September 24, according to a statement from PAD.

Cylindrical dock fenders are critical equipment placed along dock edges to protect ship hulls from damage during mooring. The project, set to last 12 months, will cost CFA2.3 billion ($3.8 million), financed through the PAD’s 2024 and subsequent budgets.

The upgrades aim to ensure ships can dock safely without risking damage to their hulls. EJN Negri is no stranger to Douala port, having constructed a multipurpose quay in 2023 for CFA10.2 billion ($16.9 million). The French company specializes in port infrastructure projects, including the development of commercial docks and shipyard facilities.