$430 million Enugu-Cameroon highway project to be completed this year – AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB) says the $430 million highway project linking Enugu to Bamenda in Cameroon will be completed this year.

The bank, in a statement issued on Monday, said that it was part of its investments in West Africa which currently stood at 16 billion dollars.

The statement quoted the President of AfDB, Akinwunmi Adesina, as disclosing this in a speech at the 59th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Ghana.

According to Mr Adesina, the $430 million highway project will transform trade opportunities between the two countries.

He also disclosed that the bank was working assiduously with the ECOWAS Commission to finalise feasibility studies for the Abidjan-Lagos corridor by the end of 2021.

“We expect construction for the corridor to commence within 24 months,’’ Mr Adesina said.

The bank’s president said that the highway would link 85 per cent of the trade volume in ECOWAS through the corridor.

Mr Adesina, who pointed out that AfDB was investing massively in West Africa, said that the total active portfolio of the bank in West Africa currently stood at 16 billion dollars.

According to him, the bank’s support for infrastructure in the ECOWAS region has doubled over the past five years, increasing from two billion dollars in 2015 to four billion dollars.