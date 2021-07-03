600 Cameroonian teachers living abroad called to clarify their status

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Minister of Secondary Education, Nalova Lyonga, gives them 7 days to justify their current status.

The Minister of Secondary Education (Minesec), Nalova Lyonga, does not play with absenteeism. It has just given a period of 7 days to 600 teachers absent from their work sites to justify their current situation, according to a press release published on June 30, 2021.

The document tells us that those teachers are no longer living in Cameroon; instead they live in various foreign countries duly identified. Some, it is believed, have already adopted foreign citizenship.

Even though these teachers are reported missing in all 10 regions in Cameroon, the largest contingents are found in the Center (106), in the North-West (263) and in the South-West (57) regions.

“Nothing justifies so many absences in the Center region. On the other hand, this can be explained by several years of insecurity in the English-speaking regions of the North-West and the South-West, which regularly results in the kidnappings or even the assassinations of teachers ” a manager of Minesec told Stopblablacam.com.

This initiative of Minesec is part of a project aimed at updating the census of State personnel (Coppe). That census was initiated by the Cameroonian government in 2018 to clean up the state’s payroll. It allowed the dismissal of 493 civil servants by the Minister of Public Service for abandonment of employment.

Joseph Le, the civil service minister, said during a press briefing on May 26, 2021 that 7,622 other public employees who were in a situation of abandonment of employment are likely to be dismissed.

Initially published in French on sbbc