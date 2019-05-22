Home / Business / 80% of Cameroon’s potato production comes from the West and Northwest

80% of Cameroon’s potato production comes from the West and Northwest

May 22, 2019 2 Comments

Business in Cameroon | Potato production in Cameroon is dominated by the west and northwest regions, data from GIZ’s Green Innovation Centers for the Agriculture and Food Sector project (GIZ-Procisa) showed. The two regions account for 80% of production, ahead of Adamaoua.

According to these data, the national potato production has varied between 220,000 and 400,000 tons over the past decade, depending on the weather, far below the annual average of 1 million tons demanded on the local market.

Experts said the main challenges to higher production include the difficult access to seed and non-utilization of improved seeds. They say traditional seeds only produce 7-13 tons per hectare while the improved ones can reach 20 to 40 tons per hectare.

In need to boost production, the GIZ project plans to set farms of improved seeds as to meet the annual seed needs estimated at 2.4 million tons according to the Cameroonian agriculture department.

Check Also

Le Cameroun s’empare de 10% du capital d’Afrimedia/Africa24

APAnews | L’Etat du Cameroun s’est inscrit à hauteur de 10% dans le capital d’Afrimedia …

2 comments

  1. Mbappe
    May 22, 2019 at 02:03

    Bah acho.
    We need your input

    Reply
  2. joshua
    May 22, 2019 at 03:31

    The LRC / CPDM gov`t, decided to reduce the said NW /SW, to a conquered people.
    They employed all the crooked methods to succeed and we ended up, loosing every
    thing – marketing board, Ndop rice, Wada, no roads to markets and worst still, the
    research stations in Bambili and Ekona, respectively.
    Now, even the local supply, can not be met. But the demented Paul Biya, remains
    the `papa`and the only magic wand, that can free Cameroon and it will emerge
    in 2935, just 16 years away. It all boardered on lies telling, corruption, tribalism
    and stealing by the ruling oligachy. The people, allowed it to happen, knowingly
    accepting as fact, that Biya owned the vineyard. That is the Biya, who today, is
    behaving like a ghost in Michael jackson`s triller movie. So sad indeed, for
    Cameroon.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
Phasellus in libero Nullam et, Praesent risus odio id Lorem