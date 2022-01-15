AFCON 2022 top scorers: Vincent Aboubakar leads Golden Boot race in Cameroon

MSN | Vincent Aboubakar has thrown down a daunting early gauntlet in the race for the Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot.

The Cameroon captain has been in sublime form at the tournament thus far, netting a brace in both matches against Burkina Faso and Ethiopia to seal the hosts’ spot in the last-16 with a game to spare.

Indomitable Lions team-mate Karl Toko Ekambi and Malawi’s Gabadinho Mhango are currently Aboubakar’s closest challengers on two goals apiece.

The likes of Senegal talisman Sadio Mane and Ghana veteran Andre Ayew are also off the mark, with a slew of Nigeria players also netting – Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal downed Egypt before Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon all netted against Sudan.

Max Gradel has Ivory Coast’s only goal of the tournament so far, while Sofiane Boufal, Selim Amallah and Zakaria Aboukhlal have led Morocco’s charge into the knockout stages.

Mohamed Salah has yet to score for Egypt, but that could all change very soon.

Here, Standard Sport keeps you up to date with the battle for the Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot…

AFCON 2022 top scorers

Position Player Team Goals Assists
1 Vincent Aboubakar Cameroon 4 0
2= Karl Toko Ekambi Cameroon 2 0
2= Gabadinho Mhango Malawi 2 0
4= Moses Simon Nigeria 1 1
4= Selim Amallah Morocco 1 1
4= Julio Tavares Cape Verde 1 0
4= Sadio Mane Senegal 1 0
4= Gustavo Sangare Burkina Faso 1 0
4= Issiaga Sylla Guinea 1 0
4= Sofiane Boufal Morocco 1 0
4= Zakaria Aboukhlal Morocco 1 0
4= Aaron Boupendza Gabon 1 0
4= Kelechi Iheanacho Nigeria 1 0
4= Ibrahima Kone Mali 1 0
4= Ablie Jallow Gambia 1 0
4= Max-Alain Gradel Ivory Coast 1 0
4= Dawa Hotessa Ethiopia 1 0
4= Boureima Hassane Bandé Burkina Faso 1 0
4= Samuel Chukwueze Nigeria 1 0
4= Jim Allevinah Gabon 1 0
4= Andre Ayew Ghana 1 0
4= Walieldin Khedr Sudan 1 0
4= Taiwo Awoniyi Nigeria 1 0
4= Ishmael Wadi Zimbabwe 1 0

 

