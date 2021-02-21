AFCON U20: Eto’o scores twice as ruthless Cameroon floor Mozambique [+video]

Share Facebook

Two goals and an assist from Etienne Eto’o Pineda in Cameroon’s 4-1 win over Mozambique in AFCON U20

CAF | A brace from Etienne Eto’o inspired Cameroon to a 4-1 victory over Mozambique in their final Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Group A match at the Stade Cheikha Boidiya in Nouakchott.

Cameroon who already qualified after their second match made sure of top spot with an emphatic display against the debutants who finished bottom of the group with no point.

The young lions headed into the break with a 2-0 lead before a stylish second half display produced two more goals as they head into the last eight beaming with confidence.

Etienne, the son of Cameroon’s all-time leading goal-scorer marked his tournament debut with two first half goals as they finish the group with nine points.

The youngster broke the deadlock with a stunning free-kick after 8 minutes; his curling right footed effort beat Belarmino at the near post much to the delight of his compatriots.

The Mozambicans pushed for an equaliser and came close when Ivan Mario spotted the Cameroon keeper was off his line, the winger tried to beat the keeper with long range effort which went wide on the half hour mark.

Cameroon punished them with a second goal late on, a clumsy challenge inside the box by Cardoso won the lions a penalty.

Eto’o stepped up and dispatched the spot kick sending the keeper the wrong way to hand his side a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

The lions increased their advantage after the break when Eto’o turned provider, the playmaker played in a neat through ball to Milla who found the back of the next at the second attempt.

Eto’o was denied a memorable hat trick ten minutes after the break when Kekoh’s cut back found him unmarked outside the box, his low drive towards the near post forced a save from the keeper.

Mozambique’s persistence paid off when Gianluca Lorenzoni pulled a goal back five minutes from time with a free kick, the youngster picked the first post with stupendous drive.

His brilliant goal was only enough for a consolation as the lions had time to score a fourth a minute later. Enterprising winger Yahaya tapped in Apam’s squared ball into the unguarded goal.

The victory sends Cameroon to the top of Group A with nine points from their three matches whiles Uganda finished second with six points. Hosts Mauritania will have to wait for other results to make the quarter final with three points, Mozambique finished bottom with no points.