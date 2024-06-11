Blow to the Indomitable Lions: Choupo-Moting Out for Crucial Match Against Angola

June 11, 2024 Leave a comment

CameroonOnline | Cameroon’s national team will be without vice-captain Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Angola. The Bayern Munich striker has been ruled out due to a health issue, confirmed by state media CRTV. Despite this setback, the Indomitable Lions remain confident after their recent 4-1 victory against Cape Verde. Coach Marc Brys and his team are determined to secure another win, although they acknowledge the challenge posed by an impressive Angolan side.

