Scatec’s Release Shines Brighter in Cameroon with Solar and Storage Boost

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cameroononline | Release, the renewable energy arm of Scatec, is expanding its footprint in Cameroon. The company is adding a substantial 28.6 MW of solar power and 19.2 MWh of battery storage to its existing projects. This move solidifies Release’s commitment to providing clean energy solutions to Cameroon, which is seeking to diversify its energy sources away from fossil fuels.

With a prior successful investment of US$26 million and the support of Dutch investment group Climate Fund Managers, Release is well-positioned to continue its growth in Africa’s burgeoning solar and storage market. This expansion signifies a significant step in Cameroon’s transition towards a more sustainable energy future.