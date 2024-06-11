Scatec’s Release Shines Brighter in Cameroon with Solar and Storage Boost

June 11, 2024 Leave a comment

Cameroononline | Release, the renewable energy arm of Scatec, is expanding its footprint in Cameroon. The company is adding a substantial 28.6 MW of solar power and 19.2 MWh of battery storage to its existing projects. This move solidifies Release’s commitment to providing clean energy solutions to Cameroon, which is seeking to diversify its energy sources away from fossil fuels.

With a prior successful investment of US$26 million and the support of Dutch investment group Climate Fund Managers, Release is well-positioned to continue its growth in Africa’s burgeoning solar and storage market. This expansion signifies a significant step in Cameroon’s transition towards a more sustainable energy future.

Check Also

Delayed Departure Highlights Ongoing Tensions in Cameroonian Football

CmeroonOnline.org | Despite the impressive victory of the Cameroon national football team over Cape Verde …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2024, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved