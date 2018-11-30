Caf decision on Cameroon 2019 Afcon hosting rights imminent

The extraordinary Executive Committee meeting held in the Ghanaian capital of Accra was highly-anticipated to tackle the country’s readiness for next year’s tournament.

“Report of inspection visits of the security committee from 27 October to the 1st of November 2018. Report of the inspection visit from 11 to 15 November 2018,” read part of the agenda of Friday’s meeting.

Caf’s ambiguous statements on Cameroon in the past few months had already fueled speculation which flamed uncontrollably on Friday. As revealed on Goal, there has been an expectation for months that the tournament could be taken away from Cameroon.

During September’s Executive Committee meeting held in Egypt, Caf expressed concerns about Cameroon’s readiness to host an expanded 24-team tournament. At this point we are seven months away from possible kickoff and Cameroon is reportedly behind their preparation schedule.

Goal sources inside the Caf meeting reveal that a decision on Cameroon’s fate became a sensitive debate and that they’re still voting on the matter.

South Africa, Morocco and Egypt were touted as alternatives to host the tournament in case Cameroon is stripped off their rights.

MORE TO FOLLOW