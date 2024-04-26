Cameroon bans Elon Musk’s Starlink

April 26, 2024 Leave a comment

ITWeb Africa | Cameroon is seizing Starlink equipment at its ports of entry because the low-orbit satellite provider is not licenced.

The decision to seize all Starlink equipment imported into Cameroon comes after the government expressed concerns about national security and unfair competition.

In a recent notice given to customs personnel, Cameroon Customs Director General Fongod Edwin Nuvaga said: “My attention has been drawn to numerous cases of imported telecommunications equipment known as Starlink.

“This type of technology, which enables an unrestricted, ultra-fast internet connection, is not subject to the Telecommunications Regulatory Board’s oversight and hence poses a threat to national security.”

The customs official stated that the confiscation operation will continue until Elon Musk’s SpaceX firm, which operates Starlink, is regulated in the country.

Earlier this month, Cameroon’s minister of posts and telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng, raised concern over Starlink’s entry into the country, claiming that the company’s unlicensed operations pose significant security threat.

Check Also

Flambée des cours du cacao: les gagnants parmi les pays producteurs de fèves

RFI | Plafonné à 1 000, puis 1 500 francs CFA en Côte d’Ivoire, ou leur équivalent au …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2024, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved