Cameroon-born Writer Joins the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

menafn | LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com / — Boade Mandeng’s Rise from the Blue revolves around John Nobola’s account as an immigrant of color in the ever-polarising political climate of the United States of America. Boade’s work will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s featured books for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23-24 at the University of Southern California Campus.

With all the political unrest and social violence, John Nobola’s change of heart for a certain political party was inevitable. His migration to the United States, once viewed as promising, now resembles something ominous — all in a span of a few years. In spite of the country’s current political and social trajectory, Nobola remains hopeful for a better future.

Boade Mandeng is an American Citizen who was born in Cameroon- Africa. His parent knew very little about western education, or English and French, the two official European languages of the country. Yet they believed and encouraged him to understand that going to school is the best way to a better future. Boade is now a registered nurse, a husband, and a father of 4. For him to be connected with current social and political events is a way to keep his instinct for civic participation alive.

Purchase your copy of this enlightening book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.