Cameroon captain Aboubakar joins Hatayspor from Besiktas

SuperSport | Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has joined struggling Turkish club Hatayspor after falling out of favour at league rivals Besiktas, both clubs announced Monday.

“We have signed a one-year contract with experienced striker Vincent Aboubakar,” Hatayspor said in a post on social media.

Incredibly random, but an absolute BLOCKBUSTER by Hatayspor: Vincent Aboubakar! ????? The 32-year old veteran striker joins Hatay on a 1-year deal from Be?ikta?. A locked-in Abou showed us multiple times at Be?ikta? what he's capable to do. Massive deal for Hatayspor. pic.twitter.com/3Dr5JfNHLm — Football in Türkiye ???? (@FootyinTurkiye) September 9, 2024

The 32-year-old rejoined Besiktas in January 2023, after a year and a half with Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Capped over 100 times for Cameroon, Aboubaker won two Turkish league titles with Besiktas in his two spells in 2017 and 2021.

He also won two league titles with Portuguese club Porto and the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

Antakya club Hatayspor are second last in the Turkish league.