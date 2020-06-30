Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea military officials meet over border dispute

Share Facebook

(MENAFN – Trend News Agency) Cameroonian and Equatoguinean military officials and experts began meeting in Cameroon’s capital city Yaounde on Monday to discuss how to ease border tensions between both countries, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

“This important bilateral meeting shall essentially delve into mutual collaboration modalities and security actions along the border between both countries,” Cameroon’s defence minister Joseph Beti Assomo said in a statement ahead of the meeting.

The experts will agree on the modalities which will be presented to the ministers of defence of both countries when they meet on Tuesday to finalize a “definite way out of the conflict,” according to officials

In early June, Cameroon’s south regional governor Felix Nguele Nguele said both countries had agreed to jointly map out the disputed border area after skirmishes between their troops left several wounded and property destroyed.

Officials have stressed on diplomatic channels as a way to peacefully resolve tensions along the 180-km border.

