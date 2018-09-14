Cameroon: Fish import dropped by 31.8% to CFA114.3bn in 2017

Business in Cameroon | In 2017, Cameroon disbursed CFA114.3 billion to import 181,678 tons of frozen fish, the National Statistics Institute (INS) said. Compared to 2016, this figure reflects a decline by 23.4% in volume and 31.8% in value. Given that in 2013, the country imported 205,295 tons of fish for CFA144.2 billion, the downward trend is -5.6% in volume and -2.9% in value per annum over the period 2013-17.

Over the period under review, 50.6% of import came from African markets (mainly Mauritania and Senegal), while Europe (Ireland) provided 12.9% and Asia (China) 19.6%.

The institute said the import of frozen fish helps meet demand. For the record, the local production was estimated at 218,191 tons in 2016, +3% compared to 2015. To boost the sector, government plans the construction of sales halls, smoking rooms and wharves.

With regards to aquaculture promotion, Cameroon focused on improving the production of hatcheries and fish farms by mastering larval rearing and technical and economic management, as well as the dissemination cage aquaculture techniques, with support from FAO.