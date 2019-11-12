Home / English / Cameroon hails Chinese support to new parliament building

Cameroon hails Chinese support to new parliament building

November 12, 2019 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE, Nov. 12 Xinhua | Cameroon’s House Speaker of National Assembly Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has praised China for its commitment to finance and construct a new parliamentary complex in the country.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the gratitude of the Cameroonian people for the Chinese friend and brother,” Djibril said at the opening of the November session of the National Assembly taking place Tuesday in the capital, Yaounde.

“The future complex will, for sure, consolidate bilateral relations already so excellent and fruitful between our two countries,” Djibril said. Enditem

