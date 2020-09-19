India: Cameroon national arrested for possession of drugs

Share Facebook

Deccan Herald | Continuing the crackdown on the illegal sale of drugs, the city police have arrested two people, including a Cameroon national, and seized around 70 gms of MDMA (ecstasy) pills.

The Magadi Road police arrested John Erick Asrin (25), a native of Cameroon and staying at Horamavu, and Bovas Shaji (27), a resident of Hennur. Shaji, who hails from Kerala, had settled in Mumbai.







Based on a tip-off, police nabbed Shaji from SSI Area in Rajajinagar around 12 pm on Thursday when he had come to sell drugs. During interrogation, Shaji disclosed that he used to source the contraband from Asrin. A police team arrested John from Hennur. Police have seized their two-wheelers and four mobile phones.

Accused was a college dropout

Shaji had come to the city to study BSc, but dropped out of college. He opened a dry cleaning centre and worked at several companies. Soon, he started consuming drugs and became one of Asrin’s regular customers. He eventually took to drug peddling himself. Together, Asrin and Shaji sold drugs to party organisers and private firm employees.

Asrin confessed that he had come to India on a tourist visa, but continued to stay back in the city after his visa expired.

“He is not handing over his passport or visa details. He is tight-lipped about the source of the drugs. We have taken them into custody for further investigation,” a police officer said.