Cameroon players agree to participate in AFCON and fly to Egypt

June 21, 2019 Leave a comment

KingFut | Cameroon have agreed to take part in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite not being completely satisfied with their payment situation.

The Indomitable Lions are the reigning champions of Africa’s biggest tournament, however they are not arriving in Egypt in high spirits.

Not for the first time, Cameroon’s players and their football association are not seeing eye to eye which has led to the players feeling agrieved at the amount of money they are receiving.

In a statement posted by the players they said “The offer from the government stayed the same, for that we are not satisfied – but we have decided to end all negotiation. As soon as we arrive in Ismailia we want to concentrate only on the tournament without external interference.”

Barring any further issues, Cameroon will get their tournament underway against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday 25th June at 7PM local time.

