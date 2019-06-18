Cameroon president declares national day of mourning for 17 soldiers killed by Boko Haram

YAOUNDE, Xinhua | Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has declared June 21 a national day of mourning to honor the 17 Cameroonian soldiers killed by terror group Boko Haram earlier in June in Far North region of the country.

“Flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the country, as well as at Cameroonian embassies and consular offices abroad,” Biya said in a statement released Monday evening.

The soldiers were killed on the night of June 9 to 10 after a protracted battle with fighters of the terror in Darak, a locality in Cameroon’s Far North region.

According to Cameroon’s Ministry of Defense, 64 Boko Haram militants were killed in the battle.