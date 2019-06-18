Cameroon president declares national day of mourning for 17 soldiers killed by Boko Haram

YAOUNDE, Xinhua | Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has declared June 21 a national day of mourning to honor the 17 Cameroonian soldiers killed by terror group Boko Haram earlier in June in Far North region of the country.
“Flags will be flown at half-mast throughout the country, as well as at Cameroonian embassies and consular offices abroad,” Biya said in a statement released Monday evening.
The soldiers were killed on the night of June 9 to 10 after a protracted battle with fighters of the terror in Darak, a locality in Cameroon’s Far North region.
According to Cameroon’s Ministry of Defense, 64 Boko Haram militants were killed in the battle.
Not quite sure, Biya is doing all this Biya said, Biya received, Biya wrote etc etc.
The man is finished and the actors are playing April fool. If indeed he is actually
the one, it is all coming from a mind that is confused. I guess, those killed at
Otu in Mamfe, will be honored same on July 30th.
A country running in deficit, with all the cleaver francophones, like Prof Nyamdong.
The decision of Dictator Biya to cherry-pick the killing of 17 soldiers as a national day of mourning is not only foolish but also politically motivated.
This is so because soldiers are being killed day in day out by Boko Haram and the “secessionists”. Selecting a few is therefore discriminatory in character.
As a corollary, my source in Etoudi has informed me that Dictator Biya has fr the second time postponed all elections to 2020. He has FINALLY accepted that elections cannot take place in SC for security reasons.
This is a great victory for the “secessionists” and another humiliating defeat for Dictator Biya. He swore on the 31st of December 2018 that elections MUST take place in his country in 2019 come rain come shine.
SHAME ON YOU DICTATOR BIYA!!!!!