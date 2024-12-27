Cameroon Recognizes Customary Marriage: A Historic Legal Reform Strengthening Women’s Rights

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | President Paul Biya promulgated Law No. 2024_016 on December 23, 2024, in Cameroon, officially recognizing customary marriage (also known as “bride price”). This historic reform incorporates traditional practices into the legal framework, granting them equivalence to civil marriage. Customary unions must now be declared to civil authorities, ensuring their official recognition and the rights of the spouses.

The law specifies that a woman cannot be “bride-priced” multiple times without the prior annulment of the first bride price, thereby strengthening the protection of women against abuse and clarifying their marital status. This measure also aims to safeguard the inheritance rights of wives, addressing a legal gap that disadvantaged them, particularly in the event of their spouse’s death.

By modernizing Cameroonian law while respecting local traditions, this legislation strikes a balance between modernity and ancestral practices, while also reinforcing the rights of women in customary unions.