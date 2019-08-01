Cameroon striker Ajara Nchout’s treble helps Valerenga thrash Manchester United

GOAL | The Cameroonian stole the show as her Norwegian side stunned the English outfit in a friendly in Oslo

Ajara Nchout scored a hat-trick as Valerenga secured a massive 4-1 friendly win, defeating Machester at Initility Arena on Wednesday.?

After a 1-1 draw with Sandviken last week, the Toppserien giants went into the clash with the English Women’s Super League side in need of a morale-boosting win.

On Wednesday, Nchout was aiming to recover her scoring boots, having scored three goals in 10 outings for Valerenga this season.