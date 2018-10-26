Cameroon suspends wage and pensions for over 600 deceased people, after the physical count

Business in Cameroon | Following the first phase of the cash register physical counting of Cameroonian civil servants and state agents, initiated in April 2018, the Ministry of Finance has already suspended salaries and pensions of 645 officials declared deceased, sources close to the matter revealed.

For the record, in addition to this measure, which will allow the Public Treasury to make some savings in the coming months, just over 25,000 other Cameroonian officials are invited to clarify their situation with the ministry, as part of a pre-litigation procedure, which will take place from 26 October 2018 to 4 January 2019. The move includes public administration officials who were not properly registered during the physical counting, or those whose registration was invalidated after the first data provided were used.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the purpose of this census is to identify and clean off from the State balance file all public officials who are irregularly discharged from it, due to an unjustified absence, resignation or undeclared death.