Cameroon suspends wage and pensions for over 600 deceased people, after the physical count

Business in Cameroon | Following the first phase of the cash register physical counting of Cameroonian civil servants and state agents, initiated in April 2018, the Ministry of Finance has already suspended salaries and pensions of 645 officials declared deceased, sources close to the matter revealed.
For the record, in addition to this measure, which will allow the Public Treasury to make some savings in the coming months, just over 25,000 other Cameroonian officials are invited to clarify their situation with the ministry, as part of a pre-litigation procedure, which will take place from 26 October 2018 to 4 January 2019. The move includes public administration officials who were not properly registered during the physical counting, or those whose registration was invalidated after the first data provided were used.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the purpose of this census is to identify and clean off from the State balance file all public officials who are irregularly discharged from it, due to an unjustified absence, resignation or undeclared death.
what is unbelievable is that most of the ghost workers live in america and uk.they are the first to creticize government,but where is patriotism in this kind of behaviour?they often say if government does not give me a service car with one million wages a month.i will never go back to cameroon,but did they put the same conditions to live in the uk and america?
what they do not understand with their legendary naivity is that a country is build by those who see oppotunities in a difficult situation,plan and invest on long term transforming problems into oppotunities.
we can say without possibility of mistake that there will be no african billionaires in the diaspora in the next one hundred years.at the same time we can affirm the opposite in africa.
open your eyes.