Cameroon to NBA: Yves Missi Drafted by New Orleans Pelicans in the 2024 NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans secured what could be one of the top steals of the 2024 NBA Draft by selecting Yves Missi, a 7-foot, 235-pound center from Baylor University, with their 21st overall pick.

Yves Missi, a formidable player who hails from Cameroon, has already distinguished himself in collegiate basketball. He was an instrumental part of Baylor’s lineup, earning accolades such as a spot on the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Throughout his freshman year, he averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, and set a Baylor record with 51 blocks.

At 20 years old, Missi’s transition from Cameroon to the United States in 2021 has been nothing short of spectacular. His remarkable performance at Baylor quickly elevated him to a top prospect in the NBA.

Basketball runs deep in his family. His father, Jean-Paul Missi, was a notable figure on the Cameroon national basketball team. Likewise, his mother, Annette Missi, also represented the Cameroon national team, enriching Yves’ basketball heritage, even though she never played at a professional level.

With such an impressive background and his recent draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, Yves Missi is poised to bring his unique talents and Cameroonian flair to the NBA, promising an exciting season ahead for fans and the team alike.